White Globe achieves quintuple ISO certifications

• Awarded ISO 13485: 2016 and ISO 18587: 2017

• Earlier had been awarded ISO 9001: 2016: ISO 17100: 2015 and ISO 27001: 2013

White Globe has been awarded the ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 18587: 2017 certification after a successful on-site audit over a period of 18 months. Earlier, White Globe has already been certified under the international standard ISO 9001:2015; ISO 17100:2015 and ISO 27001: 2013 certification for the quality management system between 2017-2019.

"White Globe is proud to build a reputation for quality by gaining accreditation with the globally recognized quality standard ISO certifications. This reinforces our commitment to provide superior quality service to our clients at all times We are dedicated to constant improvement in our processes and systems & maintaining the highest quality standard for our customers for Translation and Localisation services." Said Sheetal Ramkumar, Founder & CEO

“Achieving quintuple ISO certification is fantastic news and means our customers have complete assurance our products and services operate to the highest quality standard. White Globe culture is built on the commitment, to both our customers and our employees, that we will only deliver the highest quality Translation & Localisation services. Through the ISO certifications, we have validated that White Globe Quality Management System provides the maturity necessary to support this commitment.” said Sudeip Kummar, Founder.

Commenting on the journey of the company, Sudeip Kummar said that “With five years in the market supported by resources comprising more than 30,000 language and culture experts, 5000+ Content Writers and 3000+ Voice-over Artistes collaborating on our AI and ML backed advanced Lang Tech Platform, we wanted to validate our competencies and core strength in Translation & Localisation in conjunction with all the processes.”

“The decision to apply for the ISO certificate was a way to document, formalise and improve the way we actually work. White Globe teams invested 18 months in 2017-2018 and then another 24 months during 2019-2021, during which the company implemented more than 150 physical, operational, and technical controls and underwent extensive audits by multiple experts,” said Sheetal Ramkumar.

ISO:9001:2015; certification mandates strict quality control processes in keeping with overall quality management and has precise procedures and evaluation methods to ensure compliance with ISO standard requirements.

ISO 17100:2015 provides requirements for the core processes, resources, and other aspects necessary for the delivery of a quality translation service that meets applicable specifications.

ISO 27001:2013 standard defines requirements for the introduction, implementation, monitoring and improvement of an information security management system. This allows White Globe, as an international provider of specialist translations, to demonstrate the high quality of all the processes and controls it uses in this area along with maintaining confidentiality and security of Client content.

The ISO 13485:2016 standard was developed specifically for organisations in the medical devices sector, and White Globe with its focus and large customer base in the Lifesciences and Healthcare Industry intended to validate its unique competencies as a service provider for this highly regulated industry.

White Globe offers AI-enabled translation services through its platform Lang Tech to translate a high volume of content with very quick turnaround time. White Globe’s ISO 18587:2017 certification validates the quality related to post-processing quality control of raw Platform output including standards, and it also outlines mandatory competencies of review and quality control personnel to ensure that risk associated with Platform generated content is adequately managed.

To maintain the certifications, a dedicated team of White Globe Quality Assurance experts will continue to oversee the numerous ISO controls and maintain the continued suitability and effectiveness of White Globe’s Quality Management System in alignment with client requirement.

