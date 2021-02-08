Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment choice for millennials

A Fixed Deposit is a popular and safe investment option that offers guaranteed returns. During times of market volatilities, a fixed deposit offers capital protection, and enables hassle-free investment. However, before investing, it is important to choose the right institution, so you can grow your savings with the highest safety. In the current times, defaults by financial institutions have become increasingly common, which is why you must check the ratings of the financial institution you plan to invest in.

Choose to invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD

With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice. These high ratings assure a safe, and risk-free investment, so you can receive your principal and applicable interest without any defaults, or delays.

Further, the number of customers also adds to this NBFC’s credibility. Bajaj Finance has 2,50,000 unique FD customers with a deposit book of Rs. 25,000 crores. What’s more – you can also lock into attractive FD interest rates with Bajaj Finance online FD, which offers non senior citizens rate benefit of 0.10% higher returns on transacting online, via Bajaj Finserv website.

Here are some more reasons to make a smart investment with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

● Attractive interest rates

With RBI issued guidelines, institutions have the autonomy to decide interest rates on their fixed deposit. Hence, different institutions charge varying interest rates. And FD interest rates play a pivotal role as one of the main deciding factors, when choosing an institution. Bajaj Finance provides assured returns up to 7%, with an additional 0.10% rate benefit on investing online, via the Bajaj Finserv website.

Additionally, for those who want to know their returns beforehand FD Calculator is a handy tool that helps them plan their investments. With this tool, you can determine the ideal tenor and find out how to maximise your returns.

● Access to funds for emergencies

In comparison with other market-linked financial investment options, Bajaj Finance online FD is the safest investment instrument. In recent times, the volatility of the financial markets and the overall economic downturn may lead to losses or financial troubles. However, when you’re investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you always have the option to withdraw prematurely after a minimum lock-in period.

● Flexible tenures

The interest rates and returns on your Fixed Deposit, largely depend on the choice of tenure. For millennials between the age of 20 and 30, liabilities are usually minimal. Hence, a tenure of 3 years or above is recommended, so you can reap the highest returns up to 7%, which goes up to 7.10% on investing online, via the company’s website.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months. You can also choose the option to avail interest payouts on a periodic basis, to generate regular income.

● Additional benefit on renewal

While investing in a Fixed Deposit, you can choose to renew your deposit, even at the time of investing. If you possess multiple Fixed Deposits, you can keep proper track of your investments. In case of auto-renewals, the maturity proceeds get re-invested into the same Fixed Deposit. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit provides you with an additional rate benefit of 0.10%.

● Monthly savings with Systematic Deposit Plan

This feature is handy for young earning millennials, who are unable to raise a lumpsum amount for investing. With Systematic Deposit Plan, you can start saving with an amount as low as Rs. 5000. In case of non-payment of a monthly deposit, you incur no penalties.

With guaranteed returns and the facility to invest from the comfort of home, Fixed Deposit can be one of the best investment choices for millennials. Whether you are an investor with a high or low-risk appetite, investing a portion of your savings in a Fixed Deposit is the right way to stabilise your portfolio.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.



