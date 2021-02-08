IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment choice for millennials
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
brand post

Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment choice for millennials

With guaranteed returns and the facility to invest from the comfort of home, Fixed Deposit can be one of the best investment choices for millennials.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST

A Fixed Deposit is a popular and safe investment option that offers guaranteed returns. During times of market volatilities, a fixed deposit offers capital protection, and enables hassle-free investment. However, before investing, it is important to choose the right institution, so you can grow your savings with the highest safety. In the current times, defaults by financial institutions have become increasingly common, which is why you must check the ratings of the financial institution you plan to invest in.

Choose to invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD

With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice. These high ratings assure a safe, and risk-free investment, so you can receive your principal and applicable interest without any defaults, or delays.

Further, the number of customers also adds to this NBFC’s credibility. Bajaj Finance has 2,50,000 unique FD customers with a deposit book of Rs. 25,000 crores. What’s more – you can also lock into attractive FD interest rates with Bajaj Finance online FD, which offers non senior citizens rate benefit of 0.10% higher returns on transacting online, via Bajaj Finserv website.

Here are some more reasons to make a smart investment with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Attractive interest rates

With RBI issued guidelines, institutions have the autonomy to decide interest rates on their fixed deposit. Hence, different institutions charge varying interest rates. And FD interest rates play a pivotal role as one of the main deciding factors, when choosing an institution. Bajaj Finance provides assured returns up to 7%, with an additional 0.10% rate benefit on investing online, via the Bajaj Finserv website.

Additionally, for those who want to know their returns beforehand FD Calculator is a handy tool that helps them plan their investments. With this tool, you can determine the ideal tenor and find out how to maximise your returns.

Access to funds for emergencies

In comparison with other market-linked financial investment options, Bajaj Finance online FD is the safest investment instrument. In recent times, the volatility of the financial markets and the overall economic downturn may lead to losses or financial troubles. However, when you’re investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you always have the option to withdraw prematurely after a minimum lock-in period.

Flexible tenures

The interest rates and returns on your Fixed Deposit, largely depend on the choice of tenure. For millennials between the age of 20 and 30, liabilities are usually minimal. Hence, a tenure of 3 years or above is recommended, so you can reap the highest returns up to 7%, which goes up to 7.10% on investing online, via the company’s website.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months. You can also choose the option to avail interest payouts on a periodic basis, to generate regular income.

Additional benefit on renewal

While investing in a Fixed Deposit, you can choose to renew your deposit, even at the time of investing. If you possess multiple Fixed Deposits, you can keep proper track of your investments. In case of auto-renewals, the maturity proceeds get re-invested into the same Fixed Deposit. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit provides you with an additional rate benefit of 0.10%.

Monthly savings with Systematic Deposit Plan

This feature is handy for young earning millennials, who are unable to raise a lumpsum amount for investing. With Systematic Deposit Plan, you can start saving with an amount as low as Rs. 5000. In case of non-payment of a monthly deposit, you incur no penalties.

With guaranteed returns and the facility to invest from the comfort of home, Fixed Deposit can be one of the best investment choices for millennials. Whether you are an investor with a high or low-risk appetite, investing a portion of your savings in a Fixed Deposit is the right way to stabilise your portfolio.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The new bio metric machines mark the attendance and also senses the body temperature with the help of Thermal Temperature Screening feature.
The new bio metric machines mark the attendance and also senses the body temperature with the help of Thermal Temperature Screening feature.
brand post

A genuine contribution to 'Vocal for local'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Exhibiting how in-house research & development played a major role in developing an indigenous contactless temperature measuring attendance device.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
brand post

Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment choice for millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST
With guaranteed returns and the facility to invest from the comfort of home, Fixed Deposit can be one of the best investment choices for millennials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
brand post

Disruption not restricted to pandemic, say experts at CFA Society conference

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The virtual conference provided an excellent opportunity for over 1000 registered delegates to learn and network with some of the best minds in the industry and fellow CFA® charterholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sameeksha Katyal
Sameeksha Katyal
brand post

Indian actor & filmmaker Sameeksha Katyal shines in Hollywood

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • She has also been a successful model, and now a business mentor at Drexel University and also has contributed to the #HeforShe campaign as a Youth Volunteer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Summary - A Musical Series’ by Gajendra Verma
‘Summary - A Musical Series’ by Gajendra Verma
brand post

Virtual Planet Music presents ‘Summary - A Musical Series’ by Gajendra Verma

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • Get to know more about this treat for Valentines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha in a still from the film
Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha in a still from the film
brand post

Lahore Confidential review: Subterfuge meets romance in ZEE5’s spy thriller

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:53 PM IST
ZEE5’s newest release Lahore Confidential is a thrilling love story of two spies from different countries, who are torn between their love for each other and a strong sense of patriotism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oshan Raj has shown time and again how complicated yet satisfying it is to work as a producer.(Oshan Raj )
Oshan Raj has shown time and again how complicated yet satisfying it is to work as a producer.(Oshan Raj )
brand post

Oshan Raj - A producer & self-made man whose success story is inspiring

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
He has worked with popular Punjabi singers such as Karan Randhawa, Guri and Jass Manak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Khatri
Karan Khatri
brand post

Indian Hypebeast culture: Karan Khatri is the 'hype' in Hypebeast

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Karan Khatri is one of India’s biggest Hypebeasts in the country. His passion for sneakers and other collectible street wear items has in a lot of ways introduced the Hypebeast culture in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A recent success story from their institute is that of Essakiraj Arumugam from Tamil Nadu, who secured first rank in the all-India level in the CA final Nov 2020.
A recent success story from their institute is that of Essakiraj Arumugam from Tamil Nadu, who secured first rank in the all-India level in the CA final Nov 2020.
brand post

GM Test Series offers excellence in professional courses with online test series

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
GM Test Series is India’s most trusted test preparation platform for professional courses like CA, CS, CMA, CFA and is serving 1 Lakh+ students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Badwaik
Aditya Badwaik
brand post

Aditya Badwaik is emerging as one of the top project management professionals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The youngster is all about his grit, passion and commitment to turn everything into something extraordinary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
increase your YouTube subscribers
increase your YouTube subscribers
brand post

SMM-World.Com explains best ways to increase YouTube subscribers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • Try out one of these tips for each new video you post or implement one a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeraj Kochhar
Neeraj Kochhar
brand post

Neeraj Kochhar of Viraj Profiles plans to hire more from the hinterland of India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • The Chairman & Managing Director is planning to hire over 1,200 ITI and Diploma holders in the current financial year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikramjeet Sharma, Founder &amp; Managing Director at Le Florence Weddings
Vikramjeet Sharma, Founder & Managing Director at Le Florence Weddings
brand post

Le Florence is making every wedding spectacular

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Le Florence Weddings also assists you with all the little knick-knacks that come along with getting married including Guest calling & RSVP. Including the bespoke invites, customized gifts for the attendees and even the major task of the wedding shopping.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Pavan Khaitan
Pankaj Pavan Khaitan
brand post

Pankaj Pavan Khaitan emerges as India's youngest producer

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • "Behind The Truth” the new sensational web series is on board and has the youngest producer of the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
brand post

5 simple ways to get your business loan approved

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST
When used wisely, the capital from an SME loan can boost your business turnover and even help land you a decent chunk of the market share. However, before applying for secured or unsecured business loans, it is important to prepare thoroughly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP