Why GoodSpace is the best platform for hiring staff

Several people are applying for a job, but it is the recruiter who has to go through all the applications. They read each of them carefully and then shortlisted people for the next steps. Spending hours on job search sites becomes a routine for them. In all this chaos, HRs start googling the best hiring platform and end up getting disappointed. The GoodSpace app understood the dilemma and came up with a revolutionary solution that is not just a job seeking site but also an effective hiring platform.

If we look at the existing models, one can find some drawbacks. The recruiting process takes up a lot of time and energy. While the candidate is selected then shortlisted, his non-cognitive skills are usually considered in later stages. Not only this, but either the job-seeking platforms are too competitive or allow only one-way communication.

By keeping these downsides in mind, the GoodSpace app emerges to be a guaranteed platform for hiring quality staff.

Goodness Score

Once the user has set up the profile, they can ask their connections to give them feedback. This feedback is provided by positioning them on seven parameters - Team Work, Friendliness, Helpfulness, Honesty, Reliability, Truthfulness & Kindness. This score is calculated and shown on your profile which serves as a two-fold purpose of authenticating the profile and letting you know their strengths.

When hiring candidates for a role, the recruiter can look at their goodness score and see what the community has to say about them. The goodness score is a new and unique feature that allows the recruiter to take into account the candidates' professional and behavioural skills right at the start of the process.

Why the Goodspace app?

Simply put, because it is improving the hiring process for everyone out there. It has a smooth UI and is easy to use. When hiring through the Goodpaces app, one can eliminate the entire selection process. They can talk to candidates directly and find people for a wide range of work - internships, full-time, part-time, freelance or remote work.

Today, the GoodSpace app has helped a lot of professionals with its progressive platform. It has successfully serviced recruiters to find a perfect match for the role and also aided job seekers in finding an opportunity for them.

Skyrocketing with a high success rate, join hundreds of recruiters who ease their hiring through the GoodSpace app!