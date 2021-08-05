Why PRO casino players play live casinos only!

In this day and age, the internet dominates many spheres of human activity, few more so than online gambling. Players no longer have to travel to a physical building and find an empty seat to play their preferred game. Traditionally, online casino games were governed by random number generators (RNG) which run video versions of table games. Now, live dealer games are hugely popular among players of all types, including pro players. Here we look at several reasons why live casino games are red hot right now.

Live dealer games are more authentic than ever

While it's obvious you're playing an online casino game on a device connected to the internet, the liver dealer experience is very convincing. This is because of state of the art equipment used to stream the action and the professional yet friendly dealers running the show. Live casinos are laid out to look like players are at a classy establishment at custom-built tables when operating their respective casino games. Intuitively designed user interfaces complete the picture, and by suspending disbelief just a little bit, it's not hard for players to pretend they are at a real-life casino.

Pros can play all their favourite table games

Nowadays, practically any game you can find offline, you can also find at a well-stocked online casino to enjoy. This is just as true for traditional casino games as it is for modern hits and local classics. Some of the most popular live casino games include:

● Roulette – the cornerstone of any casino is its roulette wheels. Pro players can choose from American, French, European, and new innovations such as Lightning Roulette from Evolution Gaming when betting online.

● Poker – poker is a hugely popular choice for pro players. There are few online casino games that offer the same scope for developing tactics, psychological tricks, or such big winning potential. As such, poker remains one of the most popular online casino games for many pros.

● Blackjack – offering one of the lowest house edges of all casino games, live blackjack gives pro players plenty of opportunities to develop strategies. Online blackjack with real dealers provides similar levels of intimacy as the real-life counterpart.

Live dealers inspire trust

It has to be said that video casino games with fully tested RNGs can be played with confidence, knowing you are getting a fair deal. In saying so, though, nothing inspires trust like playing with a real dealer. This way, you can see each card being dealt or every spin of the wheel, easing the suspicion some players have toward RNG driven games. As well as a potential extra layer of trust, professional players have built up solid control over their emotions, a beneficial trait that can be put to good use when playing live casino games.

Conclusion

The great thing about the benefits for pros listed here is that they apply just as well to regular, casual players. Live casino games are an excellent substitution for physical gambling and a lot more convenient since they can be played at any time, on any device. Live gaming is on the increase, and after reading the benefits, it makes sense.

Disclaimer: Gambling involves an element of financial risk and maybe addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk. Subject to applicable laws.