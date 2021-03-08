IND USA
Women can choose to invest from the comfort of their home, in a Bajaj Finance online FD that enables them to book an FD within a few minutes.(Bajaj Finserv)
Why should women grow their savings with a Bajaj Finance online FD?

Fixed Deposit suits the diverse needs of women, regardless of their investment capacity, investment horizon, and liquidity needs.
For women looking to secure their future, taking charge of their savings is of paramount importance. With several advancements in the investment industry, there are several investment avenues available to help you grow your savings. However, sometimes the simplest solution is the best option, especially when you choose to invest in a fixed deposit.

Fixed Deposit suits the diverse needs of women, regardless of their investment capacity, investment horizon, and liquidity needs. As a fixed-income financial instrument, it is both reliable and competitive, and offers higher interest rates than savings accounts.

In fact, women can choose to invest from the comfort of their home, in a Bajaj Finance online FD that enables them to book an FD within a few minutes. Here’s how investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD can not only be convenient, but also profitable for women.

1. Attractive Interest Rates

When investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, women below 60 years of age can benefit from interest rates ranging from 6.15% to 7%, with additional rate benefit of 0.10% on investing online. This difference in the mode of investment can have a significant impact on the returns you get.

To understand this better, let’s assume that a woman who is a non-senior citizen, makes an investment of Rs. 5,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD. See the table below to know how this amount can grow for women who invest in offline mode and online mode.

Table 2(Bajaj Finserv)

Thus, you can see how the returns on deposit vary, as per mode of investment for non-senior citizens. The same customer investing online, can earn Rs. 24,580 more, on investing the same amount for the same tenor.

Additionally, senior citizens get a rate benefit of 0.25%, regardless of mode of investment.

What’s more – you don’t even need to visit the branch to make inquiries. Simply use the fixed deposit interest calculator to know your returns before you choose to invest. You can create a fixed deposit for as little as Rs. 25,000 all the way up to Rs. 5 crore.

1. Convenient and paperless process

In today’s times of Digital Ubiquity, most essential services have moved online, and financial services are also following suit. There is no need to spend hours in traffic, or to queue up at branches to find a secure mode of investment. Now, with Bajaj Finance online FD, lock into attractive FD interest rates by securely investing your savings in less than 10 minutes.

2. Stability and high credibility

Bajaj Finance is a highly reputed financial intermediary that is as old as several public sector banks. With a deposit book of Rs. 25,000 crores, Bajaj Finance FD has been offering steady returns to more than 2,50,000 happy FD customers.

By investing in this fixed deposit, you can stay relaxed with the assurance of safety of your deposit. With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, stay assured of guaranteed returns on your deposit.

3. Monthly savings with Systematic Deposit Plan

Bajaj Finance also offers an industry-first monthly savings plan that lets you invest a small portion of your funds, on a recurring basis. With competitive returns and flexibility, you can set a specific amount aside every month and choose to get returns on a single day or on a monthly basis.

4. Flexible tenors

Lastly, with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can choose tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. Thus, you can choose tenors as per your investment horizon.

You can also choose to get returns on a periodic basis, by opting for payouts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis.

Thus, in addition to attractive FD interest rates, women can look at a steady growth of savings by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. There is no need to monitor your investment, as these multiply over time.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

