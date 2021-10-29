Why thousands of families choose Royal Matrimony as trusted matchmaking partner

Royal Matrimonial is a premium matchmaking and trusted partner for families wanting their loved ones to be hitched. More so in these times of dating, social media, round-the-clock availability and millions of options to choose from. According to the CEO and MD of Royal Matrimonial Services, Gaurav Chhabra, the matrimonial business was founded by his father Ranbir Chhabra in 2006. Now, the whole family is involved in the business ensuring families and individuals can choose the best person amongst millions of people out there.

So, the question is why will anyone go for Royal Matrimony marriage bureau over dating and other matrimonial apps? The reasons are many, the most important ones being:

A customized and personalized service for the Punjabi community:

Although Royal Matrimonial Services cater to all communities, religions, castes from across the world to fins the right partner, its specialty lies in catering to Punjabi and Sikh communities based in Delhi NCR and northern cities of India. The reason why Royal Matrimonial is so equipped to fulfill the needs of finding the right partner lies in the fact that Gaurav is a Punjabi himself. He brings his understanding of Punjabi traditions, culture, and rituals to the table when defining the services. He ensures that his team of matchmakers understands that everyone has different expectations from a partner. For some, it could be someone with similar aspirations and future expectations, for some it could be finding someone in the same profession, while for others it could be somebody who makes them feel comfortable.

Meeting expectations of families as well as individuals:

Royal Matrimonial understands different expectations of different family members from a new family member. The experts understand the parents’ expectations, family needs, and individuals’ wants from a person in separate meetings. This in-depth discernment meets the family and individual expectations from a potential bride/groom separately and brings them together in the same person. This is only possible with Royal Matrimony because they have an enormous database of eligible men and women with the best of education, profession, personal interests, hobbies, attitude, personality, and behavior.

Ensuring authenticity in matrimony:

The reason why families still choose Royal Matrimony in an age of dating and people options for love marriages is because of the security and credibility they offer. With an increase in alternatives to find partners, the challenges also increase manifold. For instance, a lot of people with illicit or untrustworthy backgrounds create profiles and dupe innocent and honest people who are looking for partners by asking for money and then disappearing. Such modus operandi of duping and fraud has become commonplace and are often reported by daily mainlines. Additionally, with various matrimonial platforms, the risk of compromised privacy and personal information runs high. But with the right know-how, one could avoid all these circumstances. Royal Matrimony runs hundreds of mandatory identification protocols and background checks to ensure all the profiles in the database are authentic and genuine.

Recognition as a mover in the matrimonial industry:

Perhaps that’s a major reason behind Royal Matrimony winning many accolades and awards over the last 15 years that it has been in operations. It also associates with leading partners in the publishing industry to set up grand matrimonial events. The Times of India’s (ToI) Sunday issue called the ‘Sunday Times’ partnered with Royal Matrimonial to arrange for an awe-inspiring and magnificent event that instantly got the spotlight in the media. The service became an instant hit with the families and was the talk of the town during that time.

Gaurav Chhabra believes that everyone has a right to find the best partner for himself/herself and it shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for a few. He emphasizes the need to not settle for anyone and to search for an ideal partner through any means possible. Royal Matrimony just makes this search easier for everyone at a time when everyone is leading such busy lives and finding a partner itself becomes a massive responsibility. If you are looking for a partner yourself or know somebody who might make use of a matrimonial service, suggest them Royal Matrimonial Services as a preferred partner.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.