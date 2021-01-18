Why you should invest in mega-city Hyderabad: Mahati Group
The Real Estate Economy in Hyderabad being in an affordable range with higher ROI’s makes it the right choice for the prospect. Exhibition Platform always is the Driving forces for the Industry providing an opportunity to every stakeholder to explore, discover and connect with the choice available in markets.
Realty Connex Expo - Hyderabad, 5th -7th February, 2021:
Realty Connex Expo is being organized by Mahati Market Essentialz, an organization, which has created one of the most innovative virtual exhibition platforms and has been instrumental in hosting business conferences, workshops, events and team interactions, exhibitions across the globe.
Highlights of Realty Connex:
• 100+ Reputed Real Estate Companies are set to participate in the Real Estate Expo Physically and Virtually.
• Physical Expo will be held from 5th to 7th February 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.
• Virtual Expo will be held on 3D Interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually.
• Realty Connex offers a platform to buyers, Builders, Contractors, Real estate firms to connect, share, offer their products and services to prospective realty buyers.
The event will witness the interaction between the industry professionals on the topic ‘Real Estate 2020 & Beyond’ in Hyderabad. the experts also spoke about the exhibition industry as such, which has brought in major players to the Hyderabad market. the real estate industry expositions by prominent organizations were appreciated and the upcoming the first of its kind & the biggest ‘Realty Connex’ was termed as one of the important aspects of Hyderabad real estate market for the future projects.
In a conversation, Mr Avinash Khanapur from Mahati Market Essentialz said, “our success on the virtual platform and our experience of conducting physical exhibition got us to amalgamate the most happening industry – real estate - in physical & virtual platform, making ‘Realty Connex’ the first of its kind hybrid exhibition in the country. The Expo will with ease facilitate interaction, communication, presentation of B2B & B2C customers with the participating brands. The Physical Expo is being organized with full adherence to Safety Norms as per MoHA Guidelines.
Realty Connex is all set to revolutionize the exhibition & expos segment pan India, the exhibition considering the dual platform will be able to connect audience both physically & virtually, a segment which guarantees a better footfalls, better sales, better connectivity and better interface between real estate firms & their potential customers, a unique initiative by Mahati Market Essentialz, one of the pioneers in the nation to create a unique platform for Virtual Expos during the lockdown which has helped umpteen number of companies, organizations, associations, etc. to organize important conferences, meets, workshops, expos & employee engagement programs.
Why you should invest in high-tech city Hyderabad -
High-tech city Hyderabad is the fastest-growing megacity with the highest ROI in the Real Estate Industry, fueling the desired sustainability in spite of adverse times in recent past. As a preferred Real Estate Investment destination, Hyderabad (Telangana State Capital) is constantly attracting demand across globe and ages. Global Industry has been dynamic but city has been giving the value every nature of Investor. Be a Dream Home Buyer or an Investor of Commercial Space or a Long-term Capital Investor on lands have seen value with time and expected to grow in double digit percentages year on year. This kind of Demand has put the city on global map attracting more and more.
Various factors that make Hyderabad a Global Preferred destinations are, It’s geographical presence, Diverse cosmopolitan culture, State of Art Civil and Social Infrastructure, Connectivity in Domestics and International transits and Strong Local Government, to mention a few. Builders, Realtors, Infrastructure companies find it most convenient to have all prospects under one roof in an Exhibition.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research & Ranking’s unique strategy creates phenomenal wealth for investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankkit Bahadur says that we need a 360 degree approach towards tourism
- The launch of several branding and marketing initiatives by the Government of India such as ‘Incredible India!’ and ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ have provided a focused impetus to growth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blogger Pooja Mundhra gets a filmy wedding proposal
- Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take it or leave it, says Gautam Khaitan on new WhatsApp terms & privacy policy
- The WhatsApp has characterized the sharing of data only for business accounts and had held that the private messages will not be affected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Vancouver based Indian entrepreneur Aman Grewal became a self-made man by 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikhil Singh Sumal is changing the conventional methods of advertising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why you should invest in mega-city Hyderabad: Mahati Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding guru Subodh Bajpai helped hundreds of businesses tide over downturn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omkar Realtors, aided by lenders-customers, revives 3 mega residential projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Kuldeep Nikam talks about how to get closer to oneself in this chaos
- Shri Kuldeep Nikam shares that during his assessment of the present spiritual programs in the country, he found that our society lacked leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Kunal Sood is impacting a billion lives
- Kunal Sood has invested over $250,000 in tech, design and marketing from his savings and family, #WeThePlanet are actively creating the organization of the future and seeking to raise a much larger round of capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cybersecurity expert Yash Gawli excels as a multifaceted entrepreneur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
StartupLanes plans to invest in 200 startups in the year 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s first peer learning community ‘Mount Eureka’ has been launched
- The ed-tech platform was launched on January 10 and witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Essa Merchant, MD of Advanced Computers is helping with telecom growth in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox