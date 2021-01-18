Why you should invest in mega-city Hyderabad: Mahati Group

The Real Estate Economy in Hyderabad being in an affordable range with higher ROI’s makes it the right choice for the prospect. Exhibition Platform always is the Driving forces for the Industry providing an opportunity to every stakeholder to explore, discover and connect with the choice available in markets.

Realty Connex Expo - Hyderabad, 5th -7th February, 2021:

Realty Connex Expo is being organized by Mahati Market Essentialz, an organization, which has created one of the most innovative virtual exhibition platforms and has been instrumental in hosting business conferences, workshops, events and team interactions, exhibitions across the globe.

Highlights of Realty Connex:

• 100+ Reputed Real Estate Companies are set to participate in the Real Estate Expo Physically and Virtually.

• Physical Expo will be held from 5th to 7th February 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

• Virtual Expo will be held on 3D Interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually.

• Realty Connex offers a platform to buyers, Builders, Contractors, Real estate firms to connect, share, offer their products and services to prospective realty buyers.

The event will witness the interaction between the industry professionals on the topic ‘Real Estate 2020 & Beyond’ in Hyderabad. the experts also spoke about the exhibition industry as such, which has brought in major players to the Hyderabad market. the real estate industry expositions by prominent organizations were appreciated and the upcoming the first of its kind & the biggest ‘Realty Connex’ was termed as one of the important aspects of Hyderabad real estate market for the future projects.

In a conversation, Mr Avinash Khanapur from Mahati Market Essentialz said, “our success on the virtual platform and our experience of conducting physical exhibition got us to amalgamate the most happening industry – real estate - in physical & virtual platform, making ‘Realty Connex’ the first of its kind hybrid exhibition in the country. The Expo will with ease facilitate interaction, communication, presentation of B2B & B2C customers with the participating brands. The Physical Expo is being organized with full adherence to Safety Norms as per MoHA Guidelines.

Realty Connex is all set to revolutionize the exhibition & expos segment pan India, the exhibition considering the dual platform will be able to connect audience both physically & virtually, a segment which guarantees a better footfalls, better sales, better connectivity and better interface between real estate firms & their potential customers, a unique initiative by Mahati Market Essentialz, one of the pioneers in the nation to create a unique platform for Virtual Expos during the lockdown which has helped umpteen number of companies, organizations, associations, etc. to organize important conferences, meets, workshops, expos & employee engagement programs.

Why you should invest in high-tech city Hyderabad -

High-tech city Hyderabad is the fastest-growing megacity with the highest ROI in the Real Estate Industry, fueling the desired sustainability in spite of adverse times in recent past. As a preferred Real Estate Investment destination, Hyderabad (Telangana State Capital) is constantly attracting demand across globe and ages. Global Industry has been dynamic but city has been giving the value every nature of Investor. Be a Dream Home Buyer or an Investor of Commercial Space or a Long-term Capital Investor on lands have seen value with time and expected to grow in double digit percentages year on year. This kind of Demand has put the city on global map attracting more and more.

Various factors that make Hyderabad a Global Preferred destinations are, It’s geographical presence, Diverse cosmopolitan culture, State of Art Civil and Social Infrastructure, Connectivity in Domestics and International transits and Strong Local Government, to mention a few. Builders, Realtors, Infrastructure companies find it most convenient to have all prospects under one roof in an Exhibition.

