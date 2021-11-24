Why you should open a demat account in IIFL Securities?

A Demat account is essential if you plan on investing in the Stock Market. Having a Demat account ensures that the shares you purchased are stored. When you execute trades of selling shares you must ensure that these shares exist in your Demat account. IIFL Securities provides a Demat account so your shares can be stored safely.

IIFL Securities being among the leading stockbrokers in India helps you in various ways, so that you have a good trading experience. You can choose which depository you want your shares to be stored in. IIFL securities are trustworthy and provide a secure Demat account.

IIFL provides various features which you can take advantage of, these features are:-

Paperless process

Opening a Demat account is an easy and completely paper-free process. You can open an account in the comfort of your home without having to go anywhere. All you have to do is to visit their website https://www.indiainfoline.com/open-demat-account or download the IIFL Markets which is their mobile app. It’s a quick process ensuring it doesn’t consume a lot of time. All you need is to provide your documents for identity and address proof. Other than these you need to complete your KYC to use the Demat account.

User-friendly Interface

The interface of IIFL Securities platform as well as their mobile app is easy to understand and use. It provides a seamless experience ensuring that you don’t face any issues while trading. They have low latency, ensuring that your trades are executed instantaneously.

Informative Platform

They provide a lot of information like the latest news and research about various companies and stocks. They provide financial reports and you can choose the best stocks for you. Along with this, they provide accurate stock suggestions. You can learn a lot about the Stock Market as well as how to trade well in the Stock Market.

Personalized Assistance

IIFL Securities is known for their personalized services. They have a distinctive approach for every individual depending on their requirements. They ensure that all their customers have a good trading experience. Their financial advisors are extremely experienced and always ready to help.

5. Adept Research

They provide in-depth research about various companies and the performance of their shares in the Stock Market. IIFL Securities has an award winning research team. They have top-quality research, helping you make informed decisions when it comes to your portfolio. Along with share performance, they also provide a complete report on the company financials. They provide great investment suggestions, maximizing your profits.

6. Reasonable Charges

They have reasonable brokerage charges. Depending on the plan you choose, they charge around 0.25% to 0.10% of equity delivery. Apart from this, they don't charge you for opening an account. They have Annual Maintenance Charges where the 1st year is free.

Along with a Demat account, IIFL Securities provides a trading account. They provide various features that can help you make a better trader. Opening a Demat account with IIFL Securities can be the stepping stone you need to become a better trader.

For more info visit https://www.indiainfoline.com/open-demat-account

