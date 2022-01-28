Wild Drum introduces a low-cal, vegan and gluten-free seltzer

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Say cheers to the hottest global trend being introduced in the coolest Indian drink. One that lets you have all the fun without worrying about calories. Hard- Seltzer is a fresh, new category of beverage that is gaining skyrocketing popularity all around the world. Famous celebrities like Travis Scott, Gordon Ramsay, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been raving about hard-seltzers. Indians were missing out on the world's healthiest drinking trend, but Wild Drum has taken the lead in bringing it to the country. Wild Drum, an Indian brand has launched hard-seltzers, a clear carbonated beverage infused with natural fruit flavorings. Wild Drum offers the refreshing beverage in four flavours: Peach, Pure, Mango, and Lemon-Mint.

Wild Drum is a super hydrating and invigorating beverage with no added colour. It is a refreshing drink made with clear carbonated water, alcohol and is infused with natural fruit flavorings. We relish sipping cocktails and hard drinks, but the daunting fear that keeps us from having a good time is the scare of a hangover and excess calories. With Wild Drum, step into the realm of a healthy binge because it has less than 99 calories per serving, making it the perfect alternative for health-conscious people. Those who prefer and enjoy the concept of leading a healthy lifestyle appreciate how efficient it is at generating a potent high without affecting their carbs or sugar intake. It is compliant with trendy diets like keto, paleo and more. It is Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-calorie, Fat-Free and with No preservatives.

Wild Drum is the only perfect alternative for people who want to have a good time while being careful about what they consume guilt free. Hard-seltzer craze has become the latest trend amidst millennial drinkers across the globe, it is perfectly positioned for social occasions that are less fixated on alcohol and mornings that are less obscured by its repercussions.

Talking about their brand, Founders of Wild Drum shared, “Entering the nouveau hard-seltzer category was a no-brainer for us because we believe it's the way of the future. And it's high time for Indians to experience this wild beverage and its perks. Hard seltzers are becoming increasingly popular across the globe as a perfect combination of a hydrating and refreshing alcoholic beverage. It is healthier and thus a preferred alternative to beer. Our brand speaks to a diverse group of people, who revel in a variety of ways ranging from relaxed and chilled to going completely uninhibited and wild. The audience is largely aware of the negative effects of alcohol combined with high sugar intake and appreciates the option of a novel drink with an outstanding taste that is guilt free. With Wild Drum, having a good time no longer means compromising on one’s health.”

Wild Drum can be found on online portals in Maharashtra such as Living Liquids. It is available in clubs and restaurants in the state. It is also available in wine shops in Goa, Pune and Madhya Pradesh.

To know more about the brand, visit https://www.instagram.com/wilddrumofficial/

About Wild Drum

Wild Drum is one of the very first companies to introduce hard-seltzers in the Indian Market. It was launched in August 2021. Hard-seltzer is a new category of alcoholic beverage which has taken the international market by storm. It is a CLEAR carbonated alcoholic beverage infused with fruit flavorings. The brand plans to specifically address the community of health-conscious people by offering a beverage that is Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low calorie, Fat-Free, and with No preservatives.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.