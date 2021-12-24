Win scholarship worth 1000 crore with SCORE by Sri Chaitanya

Talent can be found anywhere. Though there is no dearth of talent in India, due to lack of opportunities, many deserving children, having exceptional abilities, are left behind and unable to achieve their dream of continued education.

Sri Chaitanya aims to bridge this gap and therefore created opportunity to lakhs of such children across the country through SCORE, India’s largest talent hunt exam.

The main objective of SCORE is to find meritorious students, encourage them with scholarships and prizes and bring out a passion for academic excellence amongst them.

Top rankers of this test receive global standard mentorship from highly qualified faculty and the finest coaching with its unique blended curriculum for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and such competitive tests.

“Over the decades, SCORE is a very important event for Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution as it symbolises the efforts of the institution in fostering talent, aptitude and skills. It’s in the mission of the institution to find, identify, train, and create tomorrow’s leaders. Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution has been relentlessly conducting many industry-leading educational initiatives, employing innovative methodologies and instruction methods to bring about a sort of revolution in the education sector,” says Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions & Co-founder, Infinity Learn.

Adding to it, Ujjwal Singh, CEO & President, Infinity Learn informs, “SCORE is a great opportunity for students to gain the scholarships needed for continuous education. This is especially beneficial to students who are forced to discontinue their education due to economical constraints and have no other avenues for financial help. This Scholarship would certainly boost their confidence, help them stay focussed on their academics and keep their dreams alive.”

Having a structured curriculum, custom made to meet the dynamic requirements of the competitive entrance tests, Sri Chaitanya aims to equip its students with theoretical knowledge as well as technical knowhow.

SCORE has been designed with inputs from the recent JEE and NEET toppers that will provide students who aim to study for competitive exams, an opportunity to know their strengths and areas where they can improve. An aspiring candidate can study under the same faculty which was instrumental in producing top rankers in All India JEE Advanced for the last two consecutive years.

Students taking the SCORE exam can win up to 100 per cent scholarship worth Rs. 1,000 crores apart from other exciting prizes like a sports bike, an educational trip to NASA, laptops, iPads, iPhones, smart watches, Alexa, and much more.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution has always aimed at taking educational opportunities to the doorstep of those students, who are talented, however don’t have the wherewithal to afford quality education. The entire philosophy of its founders is to foster social progress through education. This is the cornerstone on which the institution still operates. The group has committed itself to supporting meritorious students.

With a diverse student community, comprising students from several states, the instutition has a robust alumni network that believes in helping juniors as well as being part of the various educational initiatives.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution has conducted many recruitment drives through which several of its alumni have become part of government’s key policy initiatives and have helped in framing them.

The whole vision behind SCORE is to offer students an opportunity to gauge their skills and find the areas of improvement. This will help them remain academically competent and they can take any test given to them.

The SCORE exam is conducted across the country for students from grade 3 to grade 12 through online/offline mode. A student will be able to take the test from anywhere in India by signing on to Infinity Learn website infinitylearn.cm/score on one’s desktop or mobile phone.

Who can Enrol?

Students from grade 3 to 12, studying in any institution affiliated with any state, central or international board.

SCORE Test Eligibility

Students who are in Grade 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 and want to take admission in NEET & JEE Main, JEE Advanced courses offered by Infinity Learn, are eligible for the scholarships.

Unique Benefits of SCORE

· Abacus Practice kit for Class 6th

· Vedic Mathematics kit for Class 7th - 8th

· NTSE Preparation kit for Class 9th

· NTSE Preparation kit + Mock Text for Class 10th

