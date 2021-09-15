Witness India’s top leaders coming together at the Lenovo SmarterEd Conclave

New Delhi: Taking lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on education, thought leaders, policymakers, educators, and industry experts will participate in a two-day education conclave beginning Thursday to discuss the roadmap for the education sector in India.

Organised by Hindustan Times, the Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave will focus on the new education policy, digital divide, tech developments in education, teacher upskilling, and encourage interaction with tech decision-makers across school and higher education institutes. Those interested in attending the virtual conference can visit- https://lenovosmarteredconclave.virtualeventexp.com/ or scan the QR code below.

“There is a strong argument that education will never go back to how it used to be before the pandemic hit the world and technology is going to be as important as physical campuses. Focus on large physical spaces will shrink and a hybrid model of education involving a combination of classroom teaching and online lessons will find greater acceptance,” the organisers said in a statement.

Focussing on technological innovations and solutions leading to progression and tech penetration, the conclave will also discuss concerns on digital inequality and the new forms of exclusion that may arise.

The conclave will begin with the address of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking on National Education Policy 2020 and the role of technology in the future of education. While the managing director of Lenovo India Shailendra Katyal will share insights on how technology can help in bridging the digital divide, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the Minister of State for Skill Development, will talk about the importance of skill education and how it can be attained in the coming years.

The two-day conclave will touch upon the three key areas of the education sector – tech advancements in education, digital inequality, and reskilling or upskilling of the educator workforce.

The conclave will also see an in-depth discussion on government policies focusing on upgrading the education sector with innovative tools and ideas. Experts will discuss the approach towards smarter education in India and the role of analytical, data-driven technology in understanding young minds and providing them with a holistic curriculum as per the learner’s needs.

Policymakers and experts will also discuss the lack of infrastructure in rural India, address the gender bias in households, the digital readiness of government educational institutes, and the role of different communities in bridging these gaps.