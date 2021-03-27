Wobbly Walk: Maternity wear that you'll actually want to wear

● Wobbly Walk is a maternity & nursing clothing brand.

● The collection is priced between ₹500 to ₹5000 and sizes from XS to 5XL.

● Many celebrities have been seen wearing their clothes.

● Specifically designed for expectant and new moms.

● Each order is custom-tailored for a perfect fit.

Apart from the horrendous morning sickness and the emotional roller coasters, one of the most daunting experiences when expecting a child is to find clothes that accommodate the ever-expanding bump without compromising comfort for style. A quick tour of any major clothing store would make you acutely aware of the gravity of the issue. To be honest, designing clothes for a body that is changing every week is not an easy feat.

Realizing this huge void during her pregnancy, Charu Garg founded Wobbly Walk (https://www.wobblywalk.com), a maternity clothing brand that has been designed to be stylish, comfy, and more importantly, crafted as per the buyer size as not one size fits all. "Underwhelmed by the choices of the maternity clothes when I was pregnant with my first son, I was inspired to come up with a line that would look good and feel comfortable," Charu said. "Pregnancy is the most beautiful part of a woman's life, and there should be clothes to make the expecting mothers want to celebrate this period."

Wobbly Walk's maternity line is extremely comfortable and uber chic, with the widest range of collections to choose from. Their line is filled with nursing-friendly maternity dresses, tops, loungewear, nightwear, kaftans, and a wide variety of maternity pants with over 300 items in different styles, fabrics, and belly bands. All their clothes are ultra-soft, breathable, and machine-washable to create the perfect blend of pragmatism and thoughtfulness. Actress Addite Malik was recently seen raving about their loungewear and nightwear, calling them "super comfortable and soft." Dhanashri Kadgaonkar, too, sang the praises of their Nursing Wear's design and practicality and went on to recommend it to all the nursing mothers.

Most maternity clothes are worn for a few months and then put away in the attic or the basement – never to be worn again. But the designs and fabrics used by Wobbly Walk extend the wearability of the clothes well beyond the maternity period. The collections are stylish and combine comfort without compromise with functional tweaks that overcome the shortcomings of the usual wear. To top it off, Wobbly Walk is a body-positive brand- catering to moms of all shapes and sizes, with sizes ranging from XS to 5XL. Recognizing how all pregnant bodies are different, they customize each order based on the buyer size. They even have a dedicated team of stylists to help the moms with queries regarding the size and style according to their trimester.

Wobbly Walk was launched in 2017 and initially sold its products through online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Firstcry, and Myntra. They finally launched their own website in 2019 after receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from their customers. With the continuous growth of over 100% each quarter of the last year, Wobbly Walk is paving the way for comfortable yet stylish maternity clothing in India. And, they are on their way to expand their retail presence with plans to accept orders from all over the world, starting from mid-April. According to their customers, their line is so exceptionally stylish and feels so comfortable that they would choose to wear their clothes even when not pregnant. Owing to the brand's laidback and trendy designs, you will want to keep the clothes in your rotation long after giving birth.

From its year of launch, Wobbly Walk has been offering fashionable maternity clothes that don't sacrifice style for comfort during the period of pregnancy, nursing, and beyond. Devoted to creating fuss-free and comfy outfits versatile enough to span the trimesters, it has been successful in establishing itself as the trendsetter in the field of maternity wear in India. On the whole, Wobbly Walk is a tremendously convenient one-stop destination for comfortable and stylish maternity clothes that you will actually want to wear.

Wobbly Walk Pvt Ltd

https://www.wobblywalk.com

G-273, Sector – 63

Noida, UP

201301

Customer Service:

Ph: 844-704-8532

Email: admin@wobblywalk.com