"Work hard in silence, let success be your noise," says Sarthak Chaturvedi

Sarthak Chaturvedi is a busy man, doing a million things during the day. He is an upcoming criminal lawyer, practicing in various courts of the country, including the Supreme Court of India. He is also an active member of BJP, having worked as a legal expert for party’s Mathura candidate Hema Malini during the 16th General Elections. He is also associated with Civil Defense program of the Ministry of Home Affairs besides being highly active on social media as well as various TV channels, propagating his views about various issues of public interest. Phew! So, you see, this dynamic young lawyer packs quite a punch in whatever he picks to do. But through all this, Sarthak doesn’t shy away from fighting for the rights of the downtrodden sections of society, often picking up pro bono cases to fight in various courts.

It is his pursuit of creating a better society for people to live in that Sarthak also got associated with politics. Having born in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Sarthak also began his legal career in the same place. But before that, he had started showing signs of being a natural leader right since his school days, when he used to be a keen observer of his surroundings and also an eager organizer of various seminars and campaigns to promote human rights for all sections of the society. In fact, he has led many drives to create awareness about the Fundamental Rights and Duties enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Once he became a lawyer, he dealt in criminal cases, where he was quick to make a name for himself with his in-depth knowledge of law as well as court procedures. He moved to New Delhi and started practicing at the SC. In 2014, he was appointed Counsel for the Union of India. In this new position, he appeared for several govt departments before the Delhi HC. A year later, he became the Counsel of the Government of Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the National Green Tribunal. At the SC, Sarthak has even worked under the tutelage of Padma Shri Senior Advocate Pravin H. Parekh as well as Senior Advocate and former MP Late Ram Jethmalani.

His understanding and passion for public service comes from the fact that his family has been associated with the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh for a long time. He himself believes in the nationalist ideology and also believes in working for the nation, first and foremost. All that thought in his mind inspired him to take an active part in student politics as well as do his bit as an RTI activist out to eliminate corruption from the society. When he joined ABVP as a student leader, his scope of political as well as social activities grew by leaps and bounds.

Soon after launching his legal career, he also found himself becoming a member of Bhartiya Janata Party and his first litmus test came in the form of the 2012 State Legislative Elections in Uttar Pradesh, during which he canvassed for party candidate Prof. Devendra Sharma. Rising through the party ranks, Sarthak was appointed the President of BJP’s Mathura Cantonment unit in 2016. As an office-bearer, Sarthak works closely with party workers and plans activities that in line with the general party policy.

A first-generation lawyer, Sarthak has achieved much with hard work and positive attitude to life as well as work. His advice to young lawyers is, “A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.”

