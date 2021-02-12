IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / &work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad
&amp;work
&work
brand post

&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad

  • &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST

We all have come across stories of some or the other start-ups that have started off from their garages, bedrooms, basements or study, then found an office, set up a team and made it big onto the highest echelons. All of these struggle stories may sound interesting when heard in the later stages of business but point towards the need of an office space – the ground zero for any founder. While it is ‘cool’ to work from different places during the very early stages of your start-up, you’ll have to change at some point. Restaurants, cafes or coffee shops can’t be your regular meeting spaces. Working from home has its own set of challenges, you need to expand out into some office space and put the ‘right’ address on your business card.

&work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations. It’s a space for people from diverse backgrounds, industries & experiences to come together, connect, collaborate and expand. One can experience a world of carefully fabricated workstations- all at the comfort of world class amenities at &work.

“We look at the minutest of details that affects productivity. We design the workspace in a way so that ample amount of natural sunlight reaches the workstations, and even the colour scheme used is soothing to the eye and mind. All these small things really add up, and boosts performance,” quotes Manan Gandhi (Chief Executive, &work).

Committed to providing you with a warm, professional and mindful workspace. &Work’s community team hosts a variety of events to encourage engagement, learning, team building and a good work-life balance.

Started its operations with a small 220 seater co-working space in Faridabad, &Work was able to achieve 90 percent occupancy in just four months of its launch. They are looking forward to open seven new co-working spaces with 2,800+ seats in the next 24 months. To fuel their targeted growth they have launched an operating agreement/revenue share model, where they partner up with landlords and help them get a higher return on their property when compared with fixed rentals.

It really does matter who your coworkers are and how you can benefit from them and/or in turn, benefit them. Your coworkers often inspire and motivate you to thrive and they often help create win-win situations within the community. The basic concept of givers gain (introduced by BNI Association) also works really well in a coworking space. But it still helps to do a little research about the community, because more often than not, the community members can also potentially become clients/customers.

With a reputed client base which includes Zomato, MagicBricks, PhonePe, Yamaha, amongst others, the co-working start-up has recently launched another 320 seats in Faridabad which has made them the biggest coworking player in Faridabad with 600+ seats. They now plan to set their foot in the markets of Agra, Mathura, Surat and Vizag. The founders believe that small cities are often overlooked in India in spite of having tremendous potential. They want these cities to benefit from the unique offerings of co-working spaces.

They are truly empowering businesses in tier II cities with grade A facilities and infrastructure to achieve their goals at pocket-friendly rates.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Gurinder Singh Baasi
Gurinder Singh Baasi
brand post

Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST
He owns a digital marketing company
READ FULL STORY
Close
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
brand post

#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
&amp;work
&work
brand post

&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
brand post

AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST
First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Rajat Gupta
Dr Rajat Gupta
brand post

Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tohidul Alam Khan
Tohidul Alam Khan
brand post

Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was adjudged the winner by competing against 61 participants, from all parts of India.(Navdeep Kaur )
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was adjudged the winner by competing against 61 participants, from all parts of India.(Navdeep Kaur )
brand post

Mrs India 2020 Navdeep Kaur to represent India at Mrs World 2020

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur will represent India at Mrs World 2020, followed by Anupreet Kaur as 1st runner up and Shruti Chauhan as 2nd runner up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranwinder Singh
Ranwinder Singh
brand post

Ranwinder Singh - An incredible story of digital and entrepreneurial success

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST
As a digital marketing expert, he has helped several businesses and startups in establishing themselves towards growth and success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indrakant Kumar
Indrakant Kumar
brand post

Indrakant Kumar reaches new heights with his IT start up company

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST
After the completion of his B Tech course in Computer Science in Delhi itself, he managed to start his own IT company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasid Qureshi
Vasid Qureshi
brand post

Vasid Qureshi: An inspiring entrepreneur, blogger and a marketer

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Vasid Qureshi is the Founder & CEO of eRight Click IT Solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loveveer Singh
Loveveer Singh
brand post

Loveveer Singh shares why he chose photography over IT as a career

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
On rediscovering what he wanted to do in life, it was photography which ignited the fire in his belly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakshay Jain
Lakshay Jain
brand post

Meet Lakshay Jain, the youngest tech entrepreneur of India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • His app and web development work is still going well, with that he is now promoting his clients' growth faster by implementing suitable and modern digital marketing services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarti Singal
Aarti Singal
brand post

Aarti Singal enlivens rural artisans through new-age creativity

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Aarti Singal has built an artisanal brand that channels all its proceeds towards rural assistance and development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Contec Global and Maithri Aquatech
Contec Global and Maithri Aquatech
brand post

UK-based Contec Global inks USD 200 million deal with Maithri Aquatech

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • The MoU signed between both, the companies is for over US $200 million, spread over the next few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
brand post

Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:02 PM IST
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health whether you are continuing to work from home or returning to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP