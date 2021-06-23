Working for people makes me feel alive: Azeez Abdulla

Even after being from a small town in Kerala, Kasaragod, he was a meritorious student. From the very beginning of his childhood, he was very passionate about writing, and so he started to write for magazines. His articles for the most part fall inside the classifications of 'fiction' and 'individual records.' As his interest in writing increased, he also started writing for newspapers in Kerala. He gets to create something cohesive and beautiful and to touch others with his words.

For his recent project he met honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother Heeraben Modi and his siblings at his home in Gandhi Nagar. Meeting his family was more like a dream come true, and he gathered a lot of inspiration from there. He came to know about the story of his family, his birthplace, the place he started his journey and so on. All his experience, knowledge and inspiration are shared in his recent book.

Everybody's journey of life is filled with ups and downs but can be truly a journey of growth and success if you have someone by your side to support you. For Azeez, it was his father who greatly inspired him. No matter how hard he used to work, he always had a smile on his face which was a true lesson for Azeez. Growing up, his father taught him many valuable lessons, specifically to be kind to everyone and to never give up. These simple but important lessons have shaped his life in its entirety.

Azeez Abdulla finds motivation in people who are enthusiastic about their lives, their family, their job and shares good energy with other people. Apart from writing, he has keen interest in reading books as well as sports. His talent in football made him President of Calicut Football Association and Chairman of Kerala Football Association Competition Committee.

Azeez Abdulla is also deeply connected with people around him and loves socializing with them. The gradual connection with people molded him into a social worker. His strong social service mentality made him achieved in district and Kerala state and central government organization.

He loves socializing and interacting with people who are passionate about what they do. The ultimate goal in his life is to serve and help people in need. He wants to stay connected with the grounds and work for the betterment of society. Working for people is what makes him feel alive.

