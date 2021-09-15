Worldwide Achievers organised Indian Icon & Business Awards 2021

Goa: Worldwide Achievers organized the Indian Icon Awards 2021& Business Leaders’ Summit & Awards 2021 Ceremony at Grand Hyatt, Goa. A pioneering, unique and prestigious event, The Indian Awards is the only event that pays tribute to Indian success across all walks of life; emphasising inspiring achievements and highlighting inspirational role models in the fields of Sport, Arts, Culture, Politics Entertainment, Media, Business, Education and Healthcare.

The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour at the ceremony were Som Parkash (Hon’ble Minister of State Commerce and Industry Govt. Of India), Prof. S.P Singh Baghel (Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice Govt. Of India), Nilesh Cabral (Hon’ble Minister of Power Environment Non-Conventional Sources of Energy Law and Judiciary, Government of Goa), Govind Gaude (Minister of Art & Culture, Tribal Welfare, Civil supplies & Consumer Affairs, Co-operation, Govt. of Goa), Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Govt. of Karnataka. gave away the award to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across Asia.

The awards were presented to the top institutions and individuals some of them are: -

1. Kumar Sanu –“Outstanding Achievement in Music”

2. Manoj Joshi- “Outstanding Achievement in Film”

3. Vinay Tendulkar- “Outstanding Achievement in Politics”

4. Sunita Duggal- “Outstanding Achievement in Politics”

5. Jaya Prada- “Outstanding Achievement in Film”

6. Bajrang Punia- “Outstanding Achievement in Sports”

7. Ravi Dahiya- ‘Outstanding Achievement in Sports’

8. Azeez Abdulla- “Most Admired Writer of the Year”

9. Dr. Hegde Nanoculum INC- “Best Global Agriculture Innovation Award; Instant Organic Manure Maker: Bhusiri”

10. P D Navkar Bio Chem Pvt. Ltd- “Best Manufacturing of Food Additives And Vitamin Mineral Premix In India”

11. SNG Microns Private Limited- “Best Mineral and Chemicals Supplier in Bihar”

12. Bhandora Organic Products- “Best Manufacturer of Cosmetics Products in Himachal Pradesh”

13. Sudendu Shah (Pride Group) - “Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year”

14. Audioplanet- “Best Home Theatre and Audio Video Consultant”

15. Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd.- “Most Trusted Manufacturer of Glass Container in India”

16. R K Modern Rice Mill- “Most Promising Rice Mill of Telangana”

17. Pickrr-Best D2C “Logistic Partner in India”

18. Vinveli- “Best Defence Startup Company of the Year”

PK Choudhary (CEO – Worldwide Achievers) said, “The winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in respective industries and regions. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contribution have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.”

The Indian Icon Awards 2021 and Business Leader Summit & Awards 2021

The Indian Awards were born out of a simple vision; to create an event that would honor only the very highest levels of achievement from within the worldwide Indian community; to create one of the most important events of its kind ever to be staged.

Business Leader Summit & Awards 2021 recognizes the contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that have worked valiantly over the past Year We are confident in providing an exceptional award.

About Worldwide Achievers

Worldwide Achievers is a dynamic global media and the analytical company providing research analysis and rating services. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make us function better.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.