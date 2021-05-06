Wozart launches affordable smart home devices to help save energy

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

• Wozart smart devices will keep you connected to your home from anywhere, anytime.

• Wozart Smart devices are designed, engineered, and assembled out of India with the goal to increasing energy efficiency in homes for a sustainable future while providing never seen before convenience.

Wozart provides India’s most advanced smart home solution that makes home a voice-controlled, secure, and energy-efficient smart home. Wozart made its foray into smart home devices in May 2018 with its first product, Aura Switch, a Switch Controller that fits behind standard switchboard and enables control of connected appliances and lights through voice and touch using phones, tablets, speakers, televisions, and more.

After bringing innovative products for switch control, this time the company is all geared up to launch products for smart lighting, curtains, gates, sensors, and universal remotes. Wozart’s products are easy to install, simple to use, and interoperable with all the major smart home ecosystems in the world - Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings, all in parallel, thus making Wozart’s solution the most widely interoperable smart home solution in the world and providing compatibility with thousands of third-party products.

Wozart’s smart devices are retrofittable into existing homes – they can be installed without requiring any changes to home’s electrical wiring.

Appliances can be customised by name, location and controlled through Siri, Alexa, the Google Assistant, Bixby, the Apple Home app as well as the Wozart app in addition to the physical switches.

The key noteworthy features of the Wozart’s smart home solution are:

Voice control

Say simple voice commands like “Hey Siri, turn off the lights” or “Ok Google, it’s Movie-Time” and watch the home respond.

Scheduling & location-based triggers

Set the house on auto-pilot mode by scheduling frequently used appliances such as geysers, air conditioners, and lights. With Wozart, a user can automatically trigger appliances and lights based on his/her phone’s location. The home pre-cools itself and be at the right temperature as you step in and also saves energy by switching off all non-essential appliances when the last person leaves the geo-fence around the home. Attend to essential and important things in life while Wozart takes care of your home.

Mood based controls

Set the perfect ambience at the right time by creating scenes that allows control of multiple appliances and lights instantly with a single tap or a command. Be it an exciting game night or a flamboyant house party, set the desired ambience in a snap.

Remote & shared access

With the Wozart app & AI-powered voice assistants, you can control and monitor your home from anywhere, anytime, and using any smart device. Invite friends and family to access your home by sending a simple invite on the Wozart app or the Apple Home app.

Wireless and compact design

The ergonomic design of the products make installation hassle-free with no rewiring. With a hub-less architecture, Wozart devices are modular and can be used to automate any scenario, from a single Switch to a complete building.

Talking about the new launch, Manoj Malineni, CEO of Wozart said, “Wozart’s devices and software are designed to offer a world-class smart home experience at affordable prices to Indian consumers. After extensive research and development, we have built a future-proof product range that works with all the major smart home ecosystems; Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. We are excited to see how our customers take advantage of the technology we have developed to build futuristic spaces to live in.”

Starting today, Wozart’s new products- Switch Controller, Switch Controller Mini, Smart Plug, LED Orchestrator, and Motor Controller - can be purchased at www.wozart.com/shop.

The products retail at a starting price of just ₹2,999 and the basic solution to automate a 3 BHK home starting at ₹25,000.

To learn more about the Wozart products, please visit - www.wozart.com

About Wozart

Wozart is an award winning IoT hardware startup based in Hyderabad, India founded by Manoj Malineni and Prashanth Rao alumni of BITS Pilani and London Business School. At Wozart, we believe the simplification of everyday life is the yardstick of human progress. Our mission is to enhance and simplify everyday human life while protecting the environment.

For more information, please visit - www.wozart.com/about-us

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalists is involved in creation of this content.

