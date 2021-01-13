Writing to bring change in the society
The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken the world hostage in 2020; the women in India have been facing a different sort of pandemic all these years. Rape, physical/emotional abuse, sexual harassment is a part of the daily lives of a significant portion of the female population in the country. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data says that in 2019, the country recorded 88 rape cases daily. This single fact is enough to give any sane individual sleepless nights. Noted author Jasbir Singh, labeled one of the “100 inspiring authors of India” in 2018, was one such man who couldn’t stay quiet after realizing what Indian women were going through. So, he decided to put it in black and white, in the form of his new book, Why Does A Man Rape?
An Author’s Viewpoint
Jasbir Singh is a young contemporary author who is also a passionate social activist. He has been involved in a variety of social activities, which address issues that plague the socio-economic fabric of India. Indian Awaz has called him one of the “100 Inspiring Authors of India'' in 2018. Born in a small village in Hakkal in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Jasbir did his Bachelor in Business Administration from Lovely Professional University in 2018. His talent for literature was discovered when he was just 12 and he kept winning competitions and picking up prizes for his writing throughout his school years. He has written two novels so far – “Forever A Promise” and “I Am Also A Human.” ‘Why Does A Man Rape’ is his 3rd outing as an author. All his books deal with social flaws or fault lines that exist in our country at multiple levels.
Why Does a Man Rape?
Jasbir Singh was motivated to write his third book after reading about the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home incident, where 34 girl inmates were sexually assaulted over a period of time. He was driven to write the book because of both – his disbelief in human degradation and his will to educate people about what rape entails. In his words, “We come across news related to rapes almost daily, from different corners of the nation. Even though rapes are happening so frequently, why aren’t we considering them and thinking about bringing a change? Because most of us are not comfortable discussing things related to sexuality and rapes. It is still considered a taboo. Maybe, that’s why the rape victims are suffering more than the rape offenders due to the ill-treatment of society.”
Troubled by this thought, Jasbir started preparing a research-based documentary analyzing different reasons and facts relevant to rapes. He even included historical references to such crimes and the laws designed to prevent the same. Talking of his preparation for the book, Jasbir said, “I have done my best to cover various aspects and perspectives in analyzing the facts and issues. Some of the facts that I unearthed shocked me to my core.” That inspired him to take it upon himself to create awareness in society about rapes.
The book addresses the psychological, societal, and biological reasons responsible for rape and it supports its assumptions with scientific facts. The bright author wants to create a public debate and dialogue on the occurrence of rapes in the country because he feels that is the way to curb this heinous crime. In his book, Jasbir Singh has attempted to give his readers a new insight into the world as an unsafe living space for women and also get to know the reason behind men’s intentions to indulge in this heinous crime.
Disclaimer: This company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing to bring change in the society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bloomsbury to publish the debut book of social impact leader, Akanksha Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gem Selections completes 34 years in the gemstones & jewellery industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanskar Daryani talks about how a positive outlook can change lives
- Sanskar Daryani is a social media influencer, car reviewer & he has also secured a place in the hearts of his followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actress Sonika Gowda gets candid about her journey in the south industry
- Sonika Gowda, an entrepreneur who started her nail salon post lockdown, says it still feels like a dream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Aditya Kumar, the youngest founder of poetry platform, ‘Shayari Ki Diary’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Niki unlocks Bharat's internet economy averaging 52 transactions per household
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer pain: one of the greatest cancer fears
- Pain due to cancer is often more devastating than the disease itself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GL Bajaj gets 1100 plus placement offers beating the Covid-19 turbulence
- GL Bajaj has secured 1100 plus placements for the Batch 2021 in the first round of placement that ended on 31st December, 2020. The Top 6 - HCL, Cognizant, Capgemini, Birlasoft Accenture and TCS are among the top recruiters. It is the highest placement in any engineering college (Pvt.) under AKT, Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian-Turkish Duo Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal are winning hearts
- With the release of ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, Vivek and Tuanna usher in a New year with more promising works and music to enchant the world in the days to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Shastri is always in pursuit of excellence
- All you need to know about the India-born Dubai-based model & fashion Influencer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox