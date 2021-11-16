Wudzo Home Interiors opens new experience center in Bangalore

Wuzdo, a luxurious interior designing company has opened a new experience center in Bangalore. The existing experience center is in HSR layout but the new center would be located in HRBR layout and would cover an area of 5000 sq ft. Having a well-established structure, the company has introduced its expansion plans and is further focussing its energy on launching new experience centers in JP Nagar Sarjapur & Whitefield (Bangalore) in the coming months. The interior designing brand is making exemplary efforts to invest 50 crores in the year 2022 to expand the business and R&D.

Being in business for the long run, the interior designing firm has mastered the art of fabricating homes effectively and has delivered more than 1200 homes successfully. With its effective methodologies and innovative approach to modern interior designing solutions, the firm is providing employment opportunities to around a hundred deserving candidates who want to excel in the same realm. The company was founded in 2018 by two experienced individuals Varun Ravindran and Manoj Martin, who are now taking the firm to a next level with their profound understanding of the interior designing landscape.

Talking about their success journey, Varun Ravindran says, “Homes are the heart of people, therefore, fabricating spaces according to their taste and personality is the most important aspect that needs to be kept in mind. Heaps of confusion about furniture, texture, accessories, and colors build up space in the minds of people while they are looking forward to constructing their dream house. But with our excellent team of designers, people will only experience the best and get the results that make them awe-inspiring. Nodding to the thoughts of Varun Ravindran, Manoj Martin says, “Our brand has come up with extraordinary services and a creative eye that holds the power of captivating people each time with the beautifully furnished houses”.

Wuzdo has grabbed the topmost position among the interior designing brands in Bangalore. With an Augmented Reality based platform, Wuzdo has completed more than 850+ projects that are the epitome of perfection. The brand is embodied with personalized designers on the preliminary assessment of preferences that is further transforming the homes and lives of people, making them come across revolutionary experiences that rule the world of art.



