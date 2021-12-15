WWICS: A one-step solution for all your immigration & Visa needs

The process of immigration has gone through a lot of changes over the past decade. As an increasing number of Indians are taking the exit route from India for better quality of life as well as to explore work, education and business opportunities overseas, immigration is becoming a necessary and strategic tool for families to settle abroad.

Immigration is a challenging and dynamic process consisting of a number of requirements and legislations that a candidate needs to fulfill. However, when you have World’s Largest Immigration Group – WWICS on your side, you’ll be able to get assistance from a dependable law firm for high-quality and hassle-free immigration consultation services.

Establish in 1993, WWICS is a globally renowned multi-specialty immigration consultancy firm that offers a bouquet of immigration and visa consultation services to skilled professionals, international students, investors & entrepreneurs interested in business expansions and investment opportunities in Canada, Australia, United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and various European and Caribbean countries.

Lt. Col. (Retd.) B.S. Sandhu

Lt. Col. (Retd.) B.S. Sandhu, Chairman & Managing Director, WWICS Group of Companies, said, “People approach us with a dream that they have aspired for all their lives. Therefore, we take our job very seriously. We pride ourselves on providing an effective, friendly migration consulting service while maintaining the highest possible standards of professionalism, confidentiality, integrity and dedication to client service.”

Global presence

WWICS is a global enterprise with a strategic network of over 25 associate offices at the major parts of the world including Canada – Surrey (Vancouver), Mississauga (Toronto), UAE– Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qatar– Doha, Al Khor, Kuwait, Oman- Muscat, Kenya – Nairobi, Nepal – Kathmandu & 11 offices across India. The Asian head office of WWICS is located in Mohali, Punjab, India while the global headquarters are situated in Dubai, UAE.

Successful track record

WWICS is built on a legacy of delivering excellence because of the industry knowledge, world-class infrastructure and comprehensive resettlement services. Through its competent services, the organization has successfully helped over 300,000 clients and families in settling down in their dream destinations around the world.

Specialized immigration and Visa services

1. Skilled immigration to Canada/Australia

The Skilled immigration programs offer skilled professionals with relevant education, work experience & skills, a pathway to get permanent residency in their dream country along with their family.

Programs:

-Canada - Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), RNIP, AIPP, Family-class & more.

-Australia – General Skilled Migration Program: Subclass 189, 190 and 491

2. Citizenship/Residency by investment

Citizenship/Residency by investment programs are the ideal immigration pathways for entrepreneurs, investors, business persons and senior managers willing to make active and passive investment in real estate, government bonds & projects overseas and secure citizenship or residency of a particular country, where the investment has been made.

Programs: USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, Vanuatu and Caribbean Islands

3. Study Visa Services for Canada, Australia, UK, USA, Europe, and many more.

Applying to a Foreign University from another country may seem exciting. Nevertheless, it endorses a lot of challenging and testing situations too. In order to help aspiring students navigate through this process, WWICS has a special overseas education division in place. It provides prospective international students with an immense range of special, high quality educational universities, colleges all over the globe and great opportunities for professional careers.

Regulated & licensed immigration consultants

Along with a global presence, WWICS has authorized representatives who are the members of ICCRC & Law Society of Canada and MARA agents. The firm also has Canadian and Australian lawyers, solicitors and expert immigration professionals on board. All visa applications/cases are filed under their legal guidance to ensure that the clients can migrate to their dream destinations with ease and confidence.

Technical Assessment

With over 100 immigration and visa streams, discovering the immigration pathway that best suits you may be challenging. However, in order to help clients discover the right immigration program, WWICS has a streamlined technical assessment service in place that is designed to help applicants discover the right immigration pathway that fits them best based on their profile, needs and family situation. WWICS only takes those cases that have a reasonable likelihood of success.

Post-landing services

One of the major aspects that make WWICS stand out from the competition is its Post-landing services. Migrating to a new country, a new continent involves a lot of preparations. WWICS not only assists its clients in their immigration proceedings but also assists them integrate better into society abroad.

Post-landing services provided by WWICS - Airport pick-up, assistance in finding discounted accommodation, support in finding jobs, guidance on licensing process for regulated occupations and many other services.

Devinder Sandhu

"The focus on excellence in product and service delivery forms a crucial element of our work culture. With a proven track record of offering exemplary immigration services to clients across the globe; our highly qualified and licensed professionals know the legal steps and processes that need to be followed to ensure that our clients acquire their visas as hassle-free as possible,” said Mr. Devinder Sandhu, Senior Director, WWICS Group of Companies.

If you’re looking for an immigration consultant to help you with your immigration and visa application, you can trust and rely on the expertise of WWICS’ processionals that can make your immigration and visa process hassle-free, smooth and seamless.

For more information and assistance, you can visit WWICS’ website to know more about the group, visa programs and services it offers.