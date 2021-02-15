IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
brand post

Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer

The stethoscope sterilizer uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999%.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

XECH, India’s emerging innovator brand, has launched XECH STEROSTET – one-of-its-kind and India’s first Stethoscope Sterilizer which uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999%.

Stethoscope is the most commonly used instrument in any medical environment from private clinics to general wards in hospitals. According to the latest studies by WHO, Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI), more commonly known as nosocomial infections, affect hundreds of millions of patients. Stethoscope's diaphragms randomly sampled in healthcare facilities were found to be contaminated by nosocomial pathogens. These may result into diseases like H1N1, Influenza, COVID-19, Tuberculosis, etc. putting both patients and the medical professional's life in danger. The WHO & the CDC have stressed the importance of post-examination hygiene between two patients which also includes decontamination of a stethoscope head. The commonly used method to decontaminate the stethoscope head right now is using hand sanitizers or sanitizing wipes, which is not recommended as it can damage the apparatus.

While necessity is the mother of inventions, Xech had begun its research to develop the SteroStet around two years ago. SteroStet is a device that effectively sterilizes a stethoscope diaphragm without using any chemicals or liquids and preserves the longevity of the expensive medical apparatus.

Xech’s initiative to develop a medical device that would help with Post Examination Hygiene, became the need of the hour; with the world battling with the Novel Corona Virus Pandemic. After extensive innovation & working hand to hand with some of the biggest doctors in India, Xech created India’s first Stethoscope sterilizer, SteroStet. This compact, portable & innovatively designed medical device is created to ensure the safest possible way to sterilize a stethoscope head between two patients to prevent any unhygienic cross-contamination arising out of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). The stethoscope is sterilized in merely 5 minutes while you switch from one patient to another; using cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology. It also comes with in-built intelligent sensors to ensure safe, smooth, hassle free & quick stethoscope sterilization possible.

Speaking with determination Mr. Pranay Punjabi, Founder of Xech says, “We are on a mission. We want to strengthen & support India’s healthcare system & provide every medical practitioner & healthcare worker with a safe & effective device while they keep us safe. At the same time, we wanted the device to be so convenient & easy to use that it becomes an integral part of their post-examination hygiene.”

Here are some key features of Xech Sterostet, built with a combination of user & market insights, driven by the medical community:


• Xech SteroStet is specifically designed to facilitate post-examination hygiene in the safest & quickest way possible

• Its embedded with a cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology that is effective to sterilize stethoscope diaphragms

• Xech SteroStet comes with a Quad-sense Technology, packed with four advanced sensors in the processor to ensure the safest possible sterilization, no matter the size of the stethoscope diaphragm or the angle it’s placed in

• The Xech SteroStet (Patented design) is tested in a NABL approved laboratory against S. Aureus, E.coli & Candida where they found log 6 reductions making it 99.9999% effective

• Xech SteroStet comes with a dense lithium polymer battery that allows 100 sterilization cycles of 5-minutes each on a single-one-hour charge

• Xech SteroStet has been designed in a way that it can be mounted on a wall, or placed on a desk, and is portable enough to be carried around in a bag so that it is always around and ready to help

For further information on Xech SteroStet, please visit: https://www.xech.com/xech-sterostet-stethoscope-sterilizer/


Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Gurinder Singh Baasi
Gurinder Singh Baasi
brand post

Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST
He owns a digital marketing company
READ FULL STORY
Close
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
brand post

#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
&amp;work
&work
brand post

&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
brand post

AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST
First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Rajat Gupta
Dr Rajat Gupta
brand post

Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tohidul Alam Khan
Tohidul Alam Khan
brand post

Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was adjudged the winner by competing against 61 participants, from all parts of India.(Navdeep Kaur )
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was adjudged the winner by competing against 61 participants, from all parts of India.(Navdeep Kaur )
brand post

Mrs India 2020 Navdeep Kaur to represent India at Mrs World 2020

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur will represent India at Mrs World 2020, followed by Anupreet Kaur as 1st runner up and Shruti Chauhan as 2nd runner up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranwinder Singh
Ranwinder Singh
brand post

Ranwinder Singh - An incredible story of digital and entrepreneurial success

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST
As a digital marketing expert, he has helped several businesses and startups in establishing themselves towards growth and success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indrakant Kumar
Indrakant Kumar
brand post

Indrakant Kumar reaches new heights with his IT start up company

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST
After the completion of his B Tech course in Computer Science in Delhi itself, he managed to start his own IT company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasid Qureshi
Vasid Qureshi
brand post

Vasid Qureshi: An inspiring entrepreneur, blogger and a marketer

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Vasid Qureshi is the Founder & CEO of eRight Click IT Solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loveveer Singh
Loveveer Singh
brand post

Loveveer Singh shares why he chose photography over IT as a career

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
On rediscovering what he wanted to do in life, it was photography which ignited the fire in his belly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakshay Jain
Lakshay Jain
brand post

Meet Lakshay Jain, the youngest tech entrepreneur of India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • His app and web development work is still going well, with that he is now promoting his clients' growth faster by implementing suitable and modern digital marketing services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarti Singal
Aarti Singal
brand post

Aarti Singal enlivens rural artisans through new-age creativity

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Aarti Singal has built an artisanal brand that channels all its proceeds towards rural assistance and development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Contec Global and Maithri Aquatech
Contec Global and Maithri Aquatech
brand post

UK-based Contec Global inks USD 200 million deal with Maithri Aquatech

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • The MoU signed between both, the companies is for over US $200 million, spread over the next few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
brand post

Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:02 PM IST
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health whether you are continuing to work from home or returning to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP