Xubba launches Rs.1 crore fund for its streamers and creators

Xubba has announced the launch of a new initiative for its streamers and creators by launching a fund to help them build an alternative career on Xubba's platform. The fund will deploy Rs. 1 Crore for its streamers and creators.

Xubba is an Indian Origin live streaming platform that provides tools for broadcasters and streamers to engage their audience in private. Where streamers can earn real money by receiving virtual gifts from their fans.

Xubba is proud to announce a new initiative for its streamers and creators- the Xubba Streamers and Creators Fund 2021 to encourage India’s talented and innovative set of established and emerging streamers and creators to create engaging, impactful, entertaining, and inspiring content on the platform.

"I feel India possesses a lot of creativity. It's just that we do not find a way to monetize it. And that's where Xubba comes in. Our primary motive is to boost Indian creativity and reward them with an appropriate amount. This fund will encourage the streamers and the creators to create and engage users with quality content. This makes a win-win situation for the creators as well as the users" says Sarvesh Kakkeri, the Co-founder of Xubba.

Picture this: A streamer from a small town of Rajasthan. The streamer is an expert in dancing. But the small town has never provided the opportunity to showcase those skills. The streamer gets on the Xubba app and builds a fan following, where his fans send virtual gifts to him to watch his premium performances on a private stream. The gifts that he receives can be converted into real money.

Now, there are very few platforms to build a loyal audience. But Xubba app stands out with its initiative to fund these creators.

Xubba is keen on promoting streamers and creators to provide inspiring, impactful, entertaining, and encouraging content. That's why they have come up with eligibility criteria for the 2021 fund. The criteria will encourage good streamers and content creators to come up with innovative ideas. Making the platform a hub of quality content and creativity.

Here are some of the criteria:

He/She should be an Indian citizen.

He/She should have a minimum of 1,00,000 followers on Xubba by 31st December 2021.

He/She should have completed a minimum of 90 mins of live streaming for a minimum of 90 days by 31st December 2021.

He/She should have completed a minimum of 200hrs of live streaming by 31st December 2021.

He/She should have received a minimum of 1,00,000 virtual diamonds by 31st December 2021.

He/She should have original content. It can be across various categories listed on Xubba.

Once selected in the Xubba’s streamers and creators fund, the streamers and creators will be verified by Xubba’s authorities for their content based on various performance criteria such as uniqueness and authenticity of their content, views, engagement, followers, etc. The fund amount will be distributed unevenly among the creators and streamers based on the ranking system decided by the judging committee of Xubba. The highest amount is awarded to the best performer.

Xubba is an Indian app obsessed with building a culture of quality live streaming. It would be interesting to see how things play out for this platform. The concept is rooted in rewarding quality content creators. As Xubba's tagline says, “Talent Dikhao, Paise Kamao” (Show your talent and make money). Let's hope it accomplishes what it set out to attain.

Xubba aims to achieve 100M Daily active users by the end of 2021.

Download Xubba App now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xubbaitech.web

Or use Xubba's website: https://xubba.me

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.