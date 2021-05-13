Yash Shukla: A youth icon with a social plan

India has been one of the most badly hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, with a lot of people who had no way to take care of themselves or their personal health and hygiene. Do you remember one of those times when in middle school you were taught about how India faces national epidemics terribly because of the lack of proper health measures that we failed to take? Yes, this information and this piece of knowledge has been put to use so many times last year as well as this year, because of how many people have died.

The first wave of coronavirus hit everyone very hard, and that is when the work of Yash Shukla began. Yash Shukla has been working since April last year, and he still continues to put in marvellous amounts of effort into his work, helping out thousands of people in his hometown Indore, trying to make life better with his external helpful resources in action. In fact, a number of celebrities and a lot of rich people have donated huge amounts so that they can be used for the betterment of the people, when they most needed. However, what have the politicians been doing in such times of major crisis?

Times are very bad and there is a lack of good politicians who actually care about people, but today we get to know about Yash Shukla, who is not just a politician but also a renowned youth icon. The younger generation looks up to him for his capabilities, talents and his good-natured behaviour. One does not find a lot of people these days who have such a vibrant personality, are at a high position and are still trying to help out people.

In fact, Yash Shukla made it to the headlines after he provided with food rations to thousands of people, and also other health facilities for the covid infected patients. He is not alone in his social work, his father has provided him with immense support in this, along with the very useful team Baneshwari Yuva Parishad.

Ravi Shankar Shukla is also a very popular person, known for social justice an great amount of compassion. He has raised Yash Shukla similarly, and has not made any compromises while teaching him the moral values of life excels. This is the reason why a lot of his behaviour and general qualities can be related to how he grew up, looking at his father doing the good work for his own people instead of being a corrupt human being. He understands the true value and true love that he receives by simply helping out people. More people need to have this understanding and realise the reason why we are called humans, it is because we are made to stand by each other instead of being selfish.

With more difficult times to face in the future, Yash Shukla stands proud and will soon help out thousands more as long as this situation continues.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

