Yellow Panther and its Hat-trick with Rajasthan Royals

The hallmark of a great sports team is how they entertain on and off the field. While the players ensure fans are sitting on the edge of their seats when they take the field, there are forces off the field that ensure the same fans are entertained, not just during a tournament or a season, 365 days of the year. Yellow Panther is one such force that has been a key cog in Rajasthan Royals’ wheel with all things digital tech.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The journey for the Panthers got underway during the 2019 Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) season, when they built a pretty basic app for Rajasthan Royals. Three seasons later, the app is anything but basic – an amalgamation of innovation, creativity and sheer entertainment through multitudes of pioneering features within the app and the website too. The Royals’ app, built and maintained by Yellow Panther for the past three years is one of the most innovative among all the IPL teams.

The Yellow Panther team, based out of Manchester & Leamington Spa in the United Kingdom, and Ahmedabad in India, has a dedicated team working with the Royals’ digital team. This off-field partnership managed to secure over 200K downloads in a little over two years and three IPL seasons. With minds that make a living through innovation & technology, Yellow Panther has developed several features for the Royals that are firsts in the IPL. Co-Founder, Stuart Cope, who has vast experience in the sports industry emphasizes that ‘infotainment’ was at the heart of Yellow Panther’s strategy in the last two years while helping the Royals build a state-of-the-art app, on par with the best sports apps in the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Augmented Reality

The pandemic forced the absence of fans at stadiums, but the Yellow Panther team who have an R&D unit on the constant look-out for latest updates in tech and interactive features, had cricket fans covered. The official Royals app allowed fans to get virtually close to their favourite players’ signature moves by introducing AR features that brought them to life. For instance, the Jos Buttler scoop can be viewed up close and from various angles through this feature. AR-infused tech doesn’t end there; the app also houses plenty of AR filters that a Royals, as well as any cricket fan, can use, download or share on their social media platforms.

Fan Loyalty Program

A loyal fan deserves to be rewarded handsomely. Royals Coins, a feature designed to reward almost every action a fan indulges in, within the app, was introduced during the 2021 IPL for fans to accumulate coins and redeem Royals merchandise and memorabilia. The not-so-loyal fan also stood a chance to win something through this program.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gamification

With time on second-screens rising constantly during the pandemic, it was imperative for the app to host games. Without getting too ahead of themselves, Yellow Panther built the Predictor Game to get fans to use their prediction expertise at good use during IPL 2020. Fans could predict answers to questions revolving around match situations, milestones, playing XIs and other aspects of the game on the Royals app. The game was upgraded with a ‘power player’ feature for the 2021 season, which allowed fans to select a Royals batsman and bowler from each innings and predict specific performance-based numbers. In the 2021 IPL, the game recorded over 2.5 million predictions.

After the success of the Predictor, Yellow Panther developed a rendition of Bingo for the 2021 season – Royals Housie. The game would generate two tickets per innings, which included various events from the game. The events could be as common as a four or as rare as a century for batsmen or a five-wicket haul for bowlers. More than 1.2 million tickets were generated during the 14 matches played by the Royals during the season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While a host of features were created, Yellow Panther also supported in the management of RR Shop, Royals School of Business, exclusive Behind-The-Scenes videos, interactive chats and a social media-like wall for fans to cheer for the team and share their emotions openly.

Partnering with Yellow Panther comes with the additional advantage of being serviced during multiple time-zones. The platter of clients range from as far east as New Zealand to Europe. They pride on going the extra mile for all their clients which span not only across the sports industry, but also like e-learning, fitness & healthcare, retail, hospitality, community, charitable organisations and real estate. 24/7 customer service may be a myth for some clients, but the team do take the concept seriously and work in hours customized to their clients’ businesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cookie-less world is on the brink and first-party data is at the heart of most digital marketing strategies across the globe. Founder, Gunjan Parikh believes that Yellow Panther is set to foray into more markets and regions to add their footprint in more locations. “We work tirelessly to understand, research, develop and implement experiences for our clients, thinking audience first strategy.”.

Apart from app and website development and management, Yellow Panther has plans to expand further into the digital space by partnering with content creators and experience specialists, who can ensure that the content on their clients’ digital products is premium and let fans have an experience they can’t forget.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}