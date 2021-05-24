Yogendra Singh Rathore: Helping and rebuilding lives

Yogendra Singh Rathore is someone who has been consistently engaged in helping, motivating, and inspiring people towards their best. His remarkable contribution and journey of earnest efforts and dedication is nothing less than legendary. Mission Positive World Pvt. Ltd, Guniguru.com, and LEADMONK Digital Pvt. Ltd. are the three widely recognized startups initiated by Yogendra Singh Rathore apart from being an award-winning marketing influencer, author of a bestselling book ranked number one on Amazon, and one of the top brain experts in India. From being a village boy to a multi-millionaire, his journey has been quite overwhelming.

In spite of all the hardships and challenges he faced as a child, Yogendra Singh Rathore outstandingly overcame it all and made his name a shining success. Learning from his experiences and mistakes, he aspires to do the same for others as well. From a life full of negativity and failure, he aims to help people witness the very magic of positivity and encouragement.

GuniGuru is a website established by Yogendra Singh Rathore, which provides people with a personal life coach, who assists them in finding a way out. It prioritizes the mental well-being of an individual and helps them fight back against anything that brings them down. Through his innumerable motivational programs, videos, and workshops, he has inspired over 2 million individuals. In present times, Yogendra is not just a motivational speaker but the very face of public trust and confidence. Owing to his knowledge and experience, he has made a significant difference in the life of many. His contribution is not just limited to the website, as he is also associated with many notable personalities from the entertainment industry, politics, Bollywood, Sports, and many more. Karan Johar, Zafar Sareshwala, John Abraham, Mahesh Bhatt, Poonam Mahajan, and Sir Ian Botham are a few examples.

Adding more to his list of achievements, Yogendra Singh Rathore is also the brand ambassador of top NGOs of Ahemdabad, like ‘YUVA - UNSTOPPABLE’. For his commendable work in the field, Yogendra has been honored with the YUVA gratitude award at IIM Ahemdabad by the very famous Bollywood Director and Producer Mr. Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. Moreover, he is also the brand ambassador of a Gujarat-based knowledge series campaign.

As an author, Yogendra Singh Rathore has written two bestseller books titled “Awaken the great potential of Memory and Will-Power” & “Secrets Of The Limitless Mind”. His books received huge appreciation and acclamation from the readers and therefore were also translated to Hindi as well as Gujarati.

Narrating the best moment of his career, Yogendra Singh Rathore states that having his short biography published in one of the leading international E-magazines of India i.e. IUEMAG along with the great boxer Mary Kom, that too at the age of 27 will always be the most memorable instance of his life. This gave him the very recognition and validation that he deserved.

On an endless journey of hustle and exploration, Yogendra Singh Rathore continues widening his horizons and working earnestly with all his dedication and will. His love and passion for his profession are what drive him through the most challenging days, with the main aim of reaching out to more and more people and helping them rebuild their lives for the better.

You can connect with Yogendra Singh Rathore on Instagram - @ysr_official

