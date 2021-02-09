IND USA
Yogesh Batra & Akshay Singh are flag bearers of successful, new-age marketing

Yogesh Batra is just a 21-year-old and comes from Sonipat , Haryana. He is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science while Akshay Singh is doing his MBBS.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST

Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh are two young marketers hailing from different backgrounds. It is wonderful how two people with nothing in common and entirely different mindsets can have an interest in the same thing, ie, marketing. The two met on Facebook and instantly, things hit off. Back in the year, 2017, they were pretty active and accurate in their approach.

The duo possesses good managing skills and this is the reason how they have been able to change the fabric of their success story. They took the opportunity they had at the moment and turned things their way, not caring about what people did or said. It is one of the many reasons why they are so good at what they do, i.e., bringing success to businesses and building a reputation for brands.

How can we say that Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh represent the future?

Yogesh Batra is just a 21-year-old and comes from Sonipat , Haryana. He is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science while Akshay Singh is doing his MBBS. After the two met, things sped up and suddenly, there were talks with local brands regarding their businesses. The two negotiated a deal with these businesses and soon, they helped these businesses make a name for themselves.

They even struck deals with Punjabi singers and various musicians that are currently in the Bollywood industry. Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh created so many changes in these businesses and handled the social media of celebrities with such expertise that both made their name in the entire industry.

It all started when they created their own digital space and elaborated the content they wanted their clients to understand. Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh had their own digital space and now, they created a buzz with their back-to-back success and hard work. This is why even companies like the T-series and Zee News have approached them for work.

Indeed a great future awaits for both as the launch of "urban goods", the online store for YouTubers is nearing completion. Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh have together done what they would've never thought they would be able to achieve in 2017. Many people are waiting for what these youngsters have in mind with the launch of "urban goods".

"When it comes to strategies, everyone has so many and many have so little but, the ones with the fewer count always have the best implementation and that is a fact," says Yogesh Batra

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

