YohanPoonawalla Foundation appreciates Pune Police's work by donating a jeep

The Poonawalla family is known for their charity especially towards education and healthcare for the underprivileged, an endeavor now continued and taken forward by the astute and magnanimous Mr. Yohan Poonawalla, popularly known as YZP. “My family has been involved in various charitable initiatives and I feel privileged to carry on the legacy for notable causes particularly involving our frontline officers in the city.” said Mr. Poonawalla.

Industrialist Mr. Yohan Poonawalla presented a new Mahindra Jeep to the Pune Police in appreciation of their selfless duty to protect the citizens during the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic. Poonawalla handed over the keys to the Commissioner of Police, Shri Amitabh Gupta at the Koregoan Park Police Station.

While handing over the keys, Mr. Poonawalla mentioned that the Pune Police Department’s bold and gallant approach to curb the pandemic selflessly risking their lives, prompted him to offer the utility vehicle which will help enhance safety and mobility of the officers while patrolling. “Covid-19 is an unprecedented disease unfolding volatile developments each day and therefore I urge all citizens to follow regular guidelines laid down by the police force which help citizens stay safe during these difficult times. We support all our frontline healthcare workers and the police force and are united in this fight against the pandemic!’. said Mr. Poonawalla.

