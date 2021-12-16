Yoplex To Launch New OTT Platform Featuring Fresh Releases

While everything came to a halt during the coronavirus outbreak, digital platforms emerged as the primary source of information and entertainment for the audiences to feel connected with their loved ones. If the last decade was about the boom of multiplexes, 2020 turned out to be the year of OTT entertainment, with cineplexes and movie theatres being shut down for most parts of the year.

Stuck inside their houses, people across the globe turned to digital screens to seek entertainment. India is the world’s fastest-growing market for streaming platforms, also known as over-the-top or OTT service providers, according to a recent report by PwC. With an annual growth rate of 28.6 percent, it is expected to become the sixth-largest market by 2024, ahead of South Korea, Germany, and Australia.

With the advent of OTT platforms, YOPLEX- a NFT marketplace for digital artists and creators is coming up with their OTT platform on Janaury 2022’. The platform aims at providing its audience with unique and high-quality content that can be entertaining for the audiences across. The platform comes with a user-friendly app that will run on a subscription model with minimum charges. Users can pay through different payment gateway apps and cryptocurrencies.

Movies from different genres and interests will be featured on the app to leave no stone unturned. Viewers can enjoy the content on ‘Yoplex.io for free for the first month and the further cost of subscription has not been disclosed yet. The platform is set with new releases of short films and series along with some classics. Yoplex.io is available on Playstore and iOS for download on android and apple devices respectively.

Yoplex.io envisions making quality content accessible to everyone at affordable prices. They are building a platform that is backed by strong technical experts and advanced technologies to offer seamless experience at the comfort of your homes.

