You won’t believe your eyes!

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:30 PM IST

guests enter the fascinating world of mental deception, has opened to the public on 10th February 2021. Situated on Connaught Place, New Delhi, this is the first India outpost and 30th location for the rapidly expanding Museum of Illusions brand, that started in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015.

With over 50 intriguing exhibits, Museum of Illusions, offers more eye-fooling fun than any other destination in New Delhi. The museum’s collection of interactive, immersive, and distinctly incomprehensible exhibits is based on math, science, and psychology. Visitors are prompted to learn about the tricks of perception and how the human brain works as they move through each exhibit. Imaginations can run free in the vast expanse of the Infinity Room, defy the laws of gravity in the Reverse Room, and shrink to miniature size in the Ames Room -- all while capturing a coveted, baffling photo.

With uniquely mind-boggling backdrops – including several designed just for the New Delhi location – the museum offers photo opportunities that visitors will not find anywhere else in the area. The ability to post in Social Media inexplicable snaps has escalated the Museum of Illusions’ popularity and created a cult-like following among its fans.

Whether you are looking for a new adventure, a family excursion or, simply looking to broaden your knowledge and perspective, Museum of Illusions NEW DELHI is the perfect place for all ages: friends, families, couples, elderly people!

Announcing the launch of this new museum in New Delhi, Mr. Charalampos Douros, CEO, Enthoosia Group, said, “India has always been on the top of our list and we are very excited to make it happen. We believe in the value of entertainment and education and our museum is designed in a way that will encourage people to have fun while learning the mechanics behind each illusion. Our staff is highly trained, and we cannot wait to share our knowledge with you.

Come and experience the world of illusions. We know you’ll love every minute of it!”

Museum of Illusions New Delhi is owned and operated by Enthoosia Group, a Master Franchisor of the Museum of Illusions brand. Founded in 2018, Enthoosia holds the franchise rights for 20 countries, including India.

About Enthoosia Group: Founded in 2018, The vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com. Visit us at: https://museumofillusions.in/

