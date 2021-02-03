IND USA
Youmna Khoury gets candid about her achievements

She is one of the youngest self made businesswomen in the Middle East.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:20 PM IST

Youmna Khoury is a young, passionate Dubai-based entrepreneur, who hails from Lebanon. She started out her love for business by opening up a small saloon, where she learned and came across more things that she liked such as contact lenses, lashes and hair extensions.

She then opened up her own line of such beauty products. Not only that, but she remained unstoppable and even opened up a humanitarian care foundation. This because she is a firm believer in the fact that success only comes to those who are willing to give to others. At the end of the day, success did come to her. She is currently on a new e-commerce asset.

Having lost her father at a very young age and having somewhat of a difficult childhood as compared to other kids age, Khoury did have to face some issues in the beginning. However, according to her, her mood and feelings of strength had only skyrocketed because of the way she watched her mother be strong and raise her and her sisters.

She had immense support from her family and friends which is why he was able to achieve what she did. Her mother supported her dreams 100% and that acted as a backbone on her road to success.

It was not just her family, but also her friends who supported her dreams to the max! According to Youmna, it was a blessing that she had such friends who were there for her whenever she needed them.

She says that a large chunk of her achievement is also because of her 574,000 Instagram followers and the love and support they have given her. Eventually it was her persistence, determination, hard work and a dream that brought her to where she is now - as one of the youngest self made businesswomen in the Middle East.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

