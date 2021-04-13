Young Haitian and African leader Werley Nortreus on the path to presidency

Werley Nortreus, also Prince Werley Nortreus, is a well-known Haitian/African leader, philosopher, intellectual, musical artist, author, writer, and politician. Born and raised in Haiti. He believes in humanism, and he wants to better Haiti by involving in politics. After the 2010 Haiti quake, he graduated from Theology, Business Administration, and Political Science schools. He founded Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and Haitians Lives Matter. Through his organizations, he has helped when natural disasters hit Haiti.

He was not raised in a family that loves politics, and he is the only one in it. Though politics is hard, he chooses to do it for a good reason because he wants Haiti to become well-developed. Nowadays, he is a leader that many people know is doing great things.

He thinks the generations should see him as a role model, so they can have the same mindset as him. He also uses his music and books to inspire and motivate people. He has contributed a lot to Haitians Lives Matter. The movement is fighting against discrimination and racism. He hopes to inspire people along his journey to make the world a happier and healthier place to live. Many people think he is on his way to the presidency and becomes president if he doesn't give up. “I've always wanted to become a respected leader to help humanity become great”, he said on Bon Déjeuner! Radio.

Unfortunately, he survived and experienced the 2010 Haiti earthquake. “I was a survivor of the 2010 Haiti quake, and I'll never forget. I was in Port-au-Prince, and that's how my family and I became homeless before we escaped from this pain. Now, my family and I are doing pretty good”, he said during an interview.

He didn't stay down after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, but he said Haiti is still the same, nothing is changed. One of his goals is to help Haiti earns back respect and dignity. His love and admiration for Haiti are evident when you speak with him. He is proud to have been born and raised in Haiti, and the culture and its ethnicity mean everything to him. As a young Haitian-African leader, his love for Africa is also strong.

In 2020, he said he wanted to run for a presidential nomination if a new constitution allows youth to participate in elections. During an interview with Kreol Magazine, he had 3 wishes about the future of Haiti. “As a human being, I believe that I was created in order to value and love other humans like me. Humanism is the reason that I want to become the President of Haiti one day, in order to serve my country and serve other countries around the world”, he said during an interview.

He has opened the eyes of many Haitians to understand that their way of life is not good. That's why there are protests in Haiti. He has always dreamed of becoming President.

