Young influencers Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya on the road to glory
The Internet has successfully paved the way for many young aspiring talents and social media is the most important part of it. Talking about such talents, Ankit and Venus have successfully marked their presence in the digital world with their talent and creativity.
Hailing from Gujarat and New Delhi respectively, these two have acquired fame in the world of influencer marketing and are still on their way of conquering the world with their enthralling skills. With their perfect representation of effective friendship, they have garnered a massive fan base and have also partnered with many known entities around the world.
Talking about their success, they explain, "Being an influencer comes with many responsibilities, what we say or do means a lot for the people who follow us as they are influenced by everything we promote on a daily basis so it's very important that we must promote the best". They teach the world about the importance of the new digital era in their own manner which makes them unique and influential altogether.
Apart from this, Ankit and Venus have put forth a valiant effort in their work. They regularly organise workshops for the upcoming influencers who want to gain more information about the social media platforms and the algorithm behind each. With so much success they are still connected to their roots and find an eternal connection with their culture.
As rightly said, success has no limits, and all of their actions cater to the idea as well. Working in the entertainment industry, they are pretty much in the space where they intended to be at. Yet they never stop putting in efforts for the better. The road looks pretty much unknown, but with all the hard work they have put in, they undoubtedly are going to mark their name on the map of glory.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content
