Younity: Moving forward with a vision to build world leaders

Despite being a mere one-year-old platform, Younity, the first digital community of India, has enrolled over 14,000 students from more than 120 cities with 20 active mentors across the world. The platform is the brainchild of Mr Prafful Garg, who envisioned a platform where students could be guided to identify their strengths apart from primary school and college education.

Its core conviction is igniting the student's desire to go through the learning process, not to just get a job, but to illuminate society with its learning.

Learning with A Vision In Mind

A small and mighty phrase unifies the student fraternity, "Growth is gradual." This is a culture of lifetime learners. Younity spreads across schools and universities, providing young people with a wide range of resources and end-to-end solutions. It also launched an Annual Community Membership Program to help students develop soft and hard skills while also providing internship experiences in NGOs and corporations. As a result, the group assists them in developing various talents that not only make them extraordinarily employable and prepare them to become employers.

As a part of their holistic development, Younity offers 18 skill development courses divided into four major categories: Management (Entrepreneurship and Marketing), Marketing (Digital, Content, Influencer, and Graphic Designing), Finance (NCFM, Technical Analysis, Advanced Excel, Financial Modelling, and Personal Finance), and Technical (Python and Java). Younity ensures that the "Youknights" have a personal bond with their mentors through their Live Interaction Sessions.

Further, 'Younity Upbeat' is an initiative to bring young teens and adults under the same platform for their overall development. Younity has also held webinars with renowned universities such as Delhi University, Mumbai University, IIM Indore, and IIM Rohtak.

Younity recently inducted their student advisory body, the 'Younity Parliament,' where four delegates from each state are selected to serve as its face. Students also can improve their teamwork, management, and organizational skills. During the lockdown, the organization also launched a Combat Depression Mission, in which an individual receives personalized counselling sessions. In the coming year, Younity plans to have 365 live 9 PM events, including recreational evenings like 'Younity Got Talent,' which would expose people to their artistic side.

The Bright Mind

Prafful Garg is the CEO and Founder of Younity. In India's First Digital Student Community. He has already named himself a sought-after speaker and influential Next Generation leader at the age of 23. He has over 19k Instagram followers and assists students with soft and hard skill development and personal sessions on overthinking, emotional balance, fear of disappointment, long-term relationships vs casual dating, sexual harassment, time management, and more. He is honoured with the UN's REX- Karmaveer GYLC Award 2019, which was instituted at IIT-Delhi. He recently published his first novel, "THE PAINKILLER With No Side Effects," which quickly became Amazon's #2 best-selling titles.

