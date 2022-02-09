Your go-to Valentine’s Day jewellery gifting guide to give her a #GiftOfChoice

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the season to set your heart aflutter is here. Celebrate the occasion, cherish warm hues of love and express your feelings to your loved one this Valentine’s Day. While you are thinking of the perfect and unique gift for her, we believe nothing can complement an ‘I love you’ better than a fabulous marvel for her jewellery box.

Celebrate your love with a meaningful gift that she’ll treasure forever. Give her a #GiftOfChoice that she has been eyeing for some time now. Don’t lose your sleep over what kind of jewellery to gift your special someone as we have got you covered with a personalized gifting guide that is sure to reflect her personality and resonate with her style. Choose your loved one’s unique personality trait from below curated guide and gift her a sparkling piece of diamond jewellery that is sure to withstand the test of time -

For classic elegant look then diamond bracelets, rings or earrings are perfect for her.

The Classy one - If she has an appreciation for timeless jewellery, diamonds would be her go-to preference. If she loves a classic elegant look then diamond bracelets, rings or earrings are perfect for her. A woman with this personality trait is modern and fashion forward yet does not stick to trends and believes in opting for versatile jewellery pieces.

Simple, understated yet elegant pair of diamond stud earrings, a simple bracelet or a dainty ring would be ideal for those who are fan of minimalist jewellery

The Minimalist- Minimalists are stylish, balanced and have an inclination towards jewellery with sleek designs and a simpler look. A simple, understated yet elegant pair of diamond stud earrings, a simple bracelet or a dainty ring would be ideal. This also makes for the perfect Valentine’s day gift and an add-on to their everyday ensemble.

The brand also offers for all those who love to carry themselves off confidently while experimenting with the latest trends

Trendsetter- If she is a trendsetter, you’d already know how she likes being ahead of the fashion curve and goes for things that are bright, bold and exciting. She carries herself confidently while experimenting with the latest trends. Her jewellery comes with a story to tell, giving her a piece of art from Tanishq’s range of jewellery with diamonds and colour stones. She would love standout pieces like stackable rings, layered necklaces, gorgeous diamond hoops or a trendy cocktail ring.

You can also gift her jewellery that is evergreen and will make her look poised

Traditionalist- If she prefers elegant and simple pieces that tend to suit any occasion and match every kind of attire, it’s likely that she is a traditionalist. These women adopt their style from what has been worn in the family for years and are considered simpler yet timeless designs. Gift her jewellery that is evergreen and will make her look poised like an elegant diamond pendant.

Diamond jewellery like heart-shaped designs will surely bring out her fun-loving side

Fun-loving and outgoing- She likes to do things by herself, in her own style and is the life of every party. Standout pieces in diamond jewellery like heart-shaped designs will surely bring out her fun-loving and vibrant personality. Celebrate her unique sense of style and choose from a stunning range of heart-shaped jewellery from Tanishq.

From such a wide range of gorgeous Tanishq diamond designs to choose from make this Valentine’s Day memorable for your partner by gifting them jewellery symbolizing love and togetherness. These products are conceptualized keeping different styles and personalities in mind. Explore their gifting range from diamond rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets to necklaces that are sure to go well with all outfits and all occasions. To sweeten the deal, Tanishq is also offering up to 20%* off on Diamond jewellery value! The offer is valid for a limited time period only. So, we say, be prepared for your valentine ahead of time this year!

