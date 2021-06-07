Your path to a rewarding new-age investment banking career starts here!

Investment banking is a lucrative business offering opportunities to make high profits. The investment banking market consists of sales of investment banking services by entities that undertake capital risk in underwriting securities.

The global investment banking industry is projected to grow from $102.84bn in 2020 to $111.45 bn in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is a result of companies rearranging operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact. As a result, the market is expected to reach $137.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

This said, making a career in investment banking is a massive opportunity for better living. However, people considering working in this industry must understand what it entails and succeed as a professional. To work successfully at an investment bank, you must possess a suitable skill set, including analytical thinking skills such as problem-solving ability and good mathematical skills, including proficiency with numbers and statistics.

Shine with focused learning

To gain qualification and eligibility, investment banking courses are a decent way to upgrade. It helps aspirants to fast-track into an investment banking operations career. An investment banker course can potentially benefit and fit the learning needs of millennials with less than three years of experience. Such courses are structured to equip you with skill-sets required to kick-start a career in investment banking operations, treasury & clearing services. After enrolling in investment banker courses, you can see yourself as one of these professionals:

● Financial Analyst

● Investment Banking Associate

● Risk Management Consultant

● Money Market Analyst

● Global Finance Researcher

● Anti-Money Laundering Specialist

● Capital Market Operations Consultant

● Executive Director in Clearing Services

● Corporate Banking Treasurer

● Regulatory Reporting Analyst

● Financial Market Advisor

● Investment Banking Operations Lead

The training structure and pattern matter

With the digitalization of industries, the learning techniques must change too. Through real-world scenarios, trading simulations, and hands-on assignments, investment banking courses in India help you understand the industry more cohesively and practically and develop an ability to contribute to the workplace from day one. The programs are structured in a way that lets you extract the maximum benefits through:

Case Studies: Real-world cases and complex business scenarios prepare students to transition from academics to the industry.

In-class Simulations: Some courses go beyond the traditional route of learning by using simulations that replicate challenges faced by industries. Via various trading simulations, students understand how multi-million-dollar transactions flow through banks and affect various processes.

Assessments and Teach-backs: Assignments, tests, and quizzes internalize vital concepts, while teach-back sessions demonstrate the accuracy of knowledge among students.

Industry Interactions: Students get to make presentations on real-life events and understand how market dynamics affect financial markets. During an investment banker course, students attend guest lectures from industry experts to reinforce theoretical learning.

Enrol for certified investment banking operations professional:

Imarticus Learning offers a Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP) course, which fully equips you with the skillsets required to begin a career in investment banking. During the program:

You Learn Job-Relevant Skills: The course gives you an in-depth understanding of complex securities and derivative products, trade life cycles, and functions within investment banking operations.

Get Hired: The course is a wise investment with a job guarantee! Imarticus bears the pride of over 8000+ placements completed with 60% salary hikes. In addition, the course offers extensive career support to launch an investment banking career.

Gain Industry Certifications: The CIBOP certificate is endorsed by the London Stock Exchange and helps find employment opportunities at the most prestigious global investment banks.

Learn Live: Live facilitated instruction is proven to provide the best student outcomes. So make the most of your investment, and learn from the best in our state-of-the-art classrooms across India.

These investment banking courses with placement offer a 360-degree practical learning, industry-aligned curriculum, tech-enabled learning, tech-aided placement assurance, and excellent industry connect and networking opportunities. The CIBOP program stands out among finance courses due to its depth, expertise, and relevance to the investment banking industry. Check out our website to learn more about the certificate in investment banking course!

