Youth & fitness icon Sahil Khan: The brains behind Hunk City

Visitors can enjoy their holidays without compromising their health and fitness routine, says Sahil Khan about this holiday home.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Sahil Khan

India's Youth and fitness icon Sahil Khan and director Sam Khan after the success of Hunk water is coming up with India's first Fitness & Beauty Resort Hunk city. Sahil is getting his hands on the construction business of fitness and luxury villas. He is the first Bollywood star to own a real estate business.

This project includes the villas for the fitness freaks. Hunk city is the first of its kind in the country where the visitors will not only enjoy the scenic beauty but also be engaged in their fitness regime. This resort will be equipped with all fitness and health related facilities. It will also be having many beauty related facilities for both males and females. The visitors will get to experience well equipped fitness club, organic food according to their diet and foreign trainers. The villa is not only for adults but also for kids. It is well equipped with the requirements of every age group.

Sahil Khan, director Sam Khan along with project partners Javed Aftab and Wajid Qureshi held a bhumi pujan of the resort. This resort, which spans across 24 acres in Jawahar, Palghar, Maharashtra, comprises of luxury villas and will be a first health theme-based resort in India. The resort’s booking is open to all.

On this occasion Sahil Khan said apart from spa and massage which are available in every resort, the fitness and beauty resort will provide whole new experience like different variations of exercise, foreign trainers, and boot camps etc. The main motto of this project is to upgrade the lifestyle of the visitors after visiting the resort. The visitors can enjoy their holidays without compromising their health and fitness routine.

