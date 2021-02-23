YouTuber Sanchit aka TechBar illustrates tips of growing as a tech YouTuber

The technology and modernisation has paved ways for everyone in the ever growing market. The social media platforms have become the new stage of showcasing talent. People not only exhibit their craft but in return gain money, fame and much deserved recognition. YouTube is one such a platform. Things have changed tremendously from when it was started till date. One of the finest tech Youtuber from India Sanchit Shokeen alias TechBar has understood this algorithm since the time of the inception of his YouTube channel 'TechBar'. Today the channel has more than 2 million subscribers. Well it is not a one night adventure, it requires consistent efforts, time, patience, creative ideas and right intent. TechBar shares his success mantra with the readers on how he has built such a huge subscribers on his channel.

Google recently announced that the video network YouTube had a $15 billion in the year 2019, based on advertising sales, showing the world just how YouTube has emerged as the biggest video network. If you have the zeal and passion to start your YouTube channel, just go for it. Don't waste your skills & time in mulling about the facts, what will happen? How will my channel grow? Will my channel generate revenue? How will my subscribers grow? Well the answers for all the queries are listed down with detailed explanation.

Equipment - For anyone to start their YouTube channel they need basic equipments. A good mobile phone and a cheap tripod stand will help the beginners. What is important is the consistency. When you start a channel, consistency of the content matters the most. Well no one is a pro but audience wants to look at a good quality video. At least the content posted should have decent sound and video quality. Well once the channel starts kicking, one can surely upgrade their equipments.

Pick your niche - A Youtuber is entitled to make experiments and diversify it's contextual approach but he/she must not change the niche time and again. This will impede your growth as a consistent content creator. If you are true to tech then go all out and work only in the mentioned specifics. This is where you can experiment with learnings, teachings, applications and reviews. From a tech specialised YouTuber the audience expects that not a movie review. So be true to your audience.

Keep it real - Be what you are, don't pretend something you are not. If you are doing your channel in hindi then ensure that you keep up to that. Your communication should be crystal clear and people should relate with you. This is where the important point comes, know your audience. Even those who speak in English if you are explaining in detail and have a subtitle running, you can grab a massive audience. Be clear in your diction. You are not for a set of audience, you create your content for the world to look at. So represent yourself that way.

Title & thumbnail - Well this is indeed your first impression. A person watching YouTube firstly notices your title and thumbnail, ones which stand out in the feed garnered the most attraction. You can create your template through Canva - graphical app which helps in creating posts, posters, thumbnails, story ideas and many more. Out of 100%, 60% traffic comes through browse features while rest comes through suggested videos in your feed. Relevant tags and creative title & thumbnail is the key to generate traffic on your channel.

Stay true to growing trends - Everyone in order to grow must evolve with growing trends. If you don't change, you will lag behind likewise Nokia. Following the trend will bring and retain your subscriptions. Viewers want and like the channel because it feeds them with trendy information. If you give them what has happened 2 weeks before, ready to feel the heat.

Watch time - The factor which impacts your channel the most. Consistency is the key only when your content is worth watching. If you post unwanted contents on the daily basis the watch time will fall. Great content, as they say content is the king. So to remain a hit among the competitors and gain susbcriber, make sure the content posted is creative, informative and watchable.

So there you go, pointers necessary to be and thrive in the game.

