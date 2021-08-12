ZappyToons founder Ajay Singh aims to help others grow

Success is not attained but gained, it is all about conquering self and putting that self into execution. Adhering to this connotation, one of the India’s most celebrated YouTube Channel- ZappyToons is adding new feathers to its cap. Strikingly the channel with 13.6 million subscribers has gained immense popularity and has been given a global ranking of 30 in the education category by Social Blade, an American website that tracks social media statistics and analytics.

The vision and insight of its founder, Ajay Singh Bisht has set a leading crest in the digital world by providing a platform which is perfect destination for Hindi Rhymes and Short stories.

As it is said, we should learn from those who have already achieved, there is a lot to learn from the life journey of Ajay Singh. He hails from a small village in Uttarakhand and is a computer Science Engineer by profession and has experience of working with famous brands like – AmericanExpress, Oyo, Flipkart, City Bank and India Today and today he is earning as a professional video creator. Not only his YouTube channel has emerged as a leading channel, but he also happens to have helped more than 50 Channels to grow and raise their head in the online world. Pertinent to mention, he is also a holder of 8 YouTube Silver Buttons , 3 Gold Buttons and 1 Diamond Button. His video “Ek Mota Hathi" crossed 1.5 Billion views and is the most viewed video among masses.

A Gain is incomplete until shared with those who are struggling in the same field. Shaping this thought, Ajay now aims at helping those who want to try a career in the digital world. Acting as a YouTube Consultant he has been providing YouTube Consultancy to several channels from India and Abroad. He even plans to help nearly 100000 people to start and grow their YouTube channels.

Ajay Singh has defined success as a persuasion towards a goal which suits one’s self-interest. He often says, “from a very young age I was fascinated by what Internet has to offer, which ultimately led me into foraying the online world”

Contemplating on similar lines : Do what suffice you and try to learn from those who have trodden the path.

http://ajaysinghbisht.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AjayBishtDigital

https://instagram.com/ajaybishtdigital

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.