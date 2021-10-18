Zebar School for Children conducted a virtual tour with NASA

Zebar School For Children, one of the leading schools in Ahmedabad, had booked virtual tours with NASA – Goddard Space Flight Center located in Greenbelt, Maryland, and offers virtual field trip programs for students. More than 600 students from Gujarat, Kerala & Maharashtra had participated in a week-long program to celebrate International Space Week.

The center offered three virtual trips as per the age and grade of the child.

The discussion was held on topics like living and working in space, how to build a satellite, and Goddard overviews were conducted for primary, middle, and secondary sections, respectively.

The virtual program was conducted in three parts. The YouTube videos shared by the NASA team, live interaction with the NASA team, and self-guided activities using everyday items had been made available at home. In addition, science educators discussed these videos with students to create interest in science, space, and astronomy.

The tour takes place in the evening as there is a 9 hours and 30 mins time difference, but this doesn’t deter the young science enthusiasts as they log in to view the virtual event and ask questions to NASA Team.

The program was began with the first trip for the primary section, wherein students had asked multiple questions to NASA regarding their upcoming space expedition programs and their plans of life on the Moon and Mars.

