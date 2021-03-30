Home / Brand Post / Zell, MISA sign MoU for providing Association of Chartered Certified Accountants



By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Dr. Kavita Aggarwal (MISA) and Mr. Pratham Barot (Zell)

One of India’s leading Finance & Accounts (F&A) ed-tech company - Zell Education - further strengthens its worldwide network with reputed schools. An MoU has been entered into between Zell & MISA (Members of International Schools Association) based out of Mumbai for providing ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants). MISA comprises 110 partner schools across India and caters to 35,000+ students.

ACCA is a global professional accounting body with over 2,19,000 members and 5,27,000 students in 180 countries (with signing authority in 90+ countries). ACCA works with 8,000+ approved employers and holds partnerships with 80 accountancy bodies. Consequently, students pursuing ACCA enables them to launch successful global careers in F&A. A unique proposition of the ACCA is their eligibility criteria - students can commence ACCA from Grade 11 itself.

Via this partnership, Zell will offer the ACCA qualification to students in Grades 11 & 12 from a MISA member school along with their studies for their respective boards. With a total of 13 exams (split into 3 levels of Knowledge, Skill & Professional), students can complete the Knowledge Level (3 of 13 exams) in Grade 11 & 12 comfortably. On completion of 3 exams of Knowledge Level, students are awarded a ‘Diploma in Accounting and Business’ from ACCA. They can pursue their further papers from India or overseas, wherever they are planning to secure their under-graduation from, via Zell’s award-winning Learning Management System specially designed for the F&A curriculum.

Cost Saving

With the inking of this MoU, students from a MISA member school would avail massive monetary savings. ACCA body charges such as registration fees & subscription fees, along with other charges are either heavily reduced or completely waived off.

Flexibility

As mentioned above, students planning on pursuing their future studies via overseas universities can continue their ACCA studies in parallel via correspondence with Zell. Students opting to study with Indian universities can continue ACCA in a similar manner. The ACCA registration is valid for 10 years and provides students with extremely high flexibility & convenience to complete the program.

Dr. Kavita Aggarwal, Chairperson of MISA says "I have great pleasure in informing that MISA has co-partnered with ACCA & Zell Education to facilitate the students of MISA schools who are aspiring to excel in Finance & Accounting with the certification from ACCA. We hope that students will avail this benefit and not only attain mastery over the subject, but will also be trained to handle finances and accounting as per international standards"

Lalitha Rajgopal, Co-ordinator of MISA, says, ‘It is a great opportunity for students wanting to pursue Accounting and Finance in India to get an international accreditation in such a short span of time and at such concessional fees. ACCA is the global equivalent of India’s Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification and should thus be the professional course of choice for those looking at international careers in accounting or finance’

Pratham Barot, co-founder & CEO, Zell, added, “We are excited to partner with MISA to bring this global ACCA program to our learners and expand our network of top universities. We are confident that this new program will help students to fast track their careers in today’s highly competitive market.”

Zell recently announced partnerships with more of the top universities across India for its various programmes.

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

