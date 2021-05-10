Zeno Health is a clear winner in the face of generic drug prescriptions

Pharmacies were one of the few vital goods that did not take a backseat throughout the pandemic and lockdown, however, the operational side was disrupted because the supply chain and logistics were reliant on several players who may or may not have been identified as necessities and experienced issues. The government has also made swift decisions to enable pharma players to deliver medicines to consumers' homes while keeping vital medicine distribution under control.

Zeno’s thoughtful approach made medicines readily available even in these tough times

Economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has led to many consumers switching to generic medicines to save on cost without compromising on quality. The generic drug supply chain, on the other hand, is extremely fragmented, and Zeno Health (formerly Generico), India's fastest-growing generic medicine-focused retail chain, had anticipated these supply chain outages and had stocked up on more than 6 months of inventory to meet customer demand during the lockout. Zeno also sells branded medicines and during the lockdown, all of their 90+ stores stayed open with the highest degree of medicine availability, serving more consumers than most local pharmacies that were struggling to stay open.

Covid accelerated generic drug adoption, resulting in increased demand and Zeno expanded its services for home delivery of drugs, launched its website and mobile app, and developed a dedicated call centre to assist customers who were unable to visit their stores, among other things. To meet the growing demand, they've opened a 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Mumbai, where they'll stock over 30,000 generic and branded SKUs sourced directly from top-tier pharmaceutical manufacturers. With the support of its solid supply chain and customer App, Zeno is well-equipped to provide high-quality Generic Medicines at reasonable prices.

Skepticism towards Generic medicines and Zeno’s utmost efforts to overcome them

The Indian market, on the whole, correlates higher price value with higher quality goods. This is particularly true in the case of medication. Generic medication is less expensive, which leads to consumer mistrust and hesitancy. Furthermore, physicians' practise of prescribing medications by brand names rather than drug names prevents generics from being used. The true need of the hour is for the Indian people to be educated about the "effectiveness and efficacy" of high-quality, low-cost medicines, to understand that they work just as well as their advertised counterparts and that they must begin to believe in them and consume them without reservation.

At Zeno Health, price comparisons between branded and generic drugs are shown on a particular store wall, ensuring that the store's branding acts as a source of knowledge. Every part of the 90+ stores talks about the benefits of Generic Drugs, including the pharmacists who are qualified to educate consumers on drug molecules/components and available Generic medicines for those components. Zeno is a generics-focused company that invests in customer education. Traditional online and brick-and-mortar pharmacies do not operate under the same business model. With improved transparency through increased awareness and accessibility being their core value, they have grown on consumer belief and trust. On average, they save 40% or more on medical costs, and they do so profitably.

“Our business model is straightforward. It is entrusted on deep customer focus and persistent productivity. We focus on the small store format, have a strong medicine portfolio, use technology and data science, and have a strong capability development programme to allow us to focus on the consumer experience while delivering productivity. We are profitable in terms of operations.” says Girish Agarwal, Co-Founder, Zeno Health. “With a strong presence of 90+ stores across Mumbai, Zeno Health will expand its presence with another 85+ stores between Pune, Surat, and Mumbai over the next year. We'll have an omnichannel presence in all four regions of the country with broad footprint penetration in the next five years,” he adds.

The Indian Medical Council also issuing guidelines for prescribing generic medications, Zeno’s prime focus is to provide equal access and a reasonable chance to choose between generic and branded drugs (following a doctor's consultation). ZenoHealth App allows a customer to experience available generic medicine of the same molecule while searching for prescribed medicine in different price ranges.

A pure medicine shop and not a lifestyle shop selling cosmetics, Zeno Health is truly making Healthcare Affordable, Accessible to all!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



