Zimyo’s modern HR solutions for workforce management is a need of an hour

Every HRMS platform ensures the automation of redundant HR activities. Every payroll provider guarantees reduced payroll errors. Every Applicant Tracking system helps you optimize your recruitment process, so what makes Zimyo different from the other players in the industry?

One thing that sets Zimyo apart from the competition is its willingness to go the extra mile to make sure organizations receive the maximum value from the products it offers. Another thing that makes Zimyo the number one HR platform is that it is highly customizable, you can create complex HR workflows with great ease, and it believes that no other platforms offer the same with such depth. Around 95 percent of Zimyo’s partners find it the easiest platform to switch and set up their complex processes in no time.

Zimyo’s comprehensive suite of HR solutions includes Core HR, Payroll and Expense Management System, Recruitment (ATS) and Onboarding Solutions, Performance Management System along with Benefits and Employee Engagement Solutions.

With its robust HR solutions, Zimyo enables organizations from different industries including software, consumer services, manufacturing, staffing, and other major industries to experience constructive payroll management, smooth workforce management, high workforce retention, and escalating productivity in a changing environment business landscape.

Zimyo’s hire to retire solutions include:

HRMS- The complexity of managing multiple entities & multiple employment types from a single system can be reduced by 88% with Zimyo’s highly configurable HRMS.

Recruitment (ATS) & Onboarding- Its Applicant tracking system enables easy candidate discovery, automated interview scheduling, and structured recruitment which increases the efficiency of the hiring process by 2x.

Payroll and Expense- Process payroll with 3 simple clicks and 100% accuracy and expense claims and disbursements - all of it processed through the payroll module.

Employee Engagement- AI-driven employee engagement solutions that impact engagement (by 63%), action planning (by 39%), and productivity (by 25%).

Benefits- Put an end to your employees’ financial stress by opting for Zimyo benefits which include loans, insurances, investment options & much more.

Time & Attendance- Manage attendance, leave, holidays, Team & roster, policies, and compliances in a few seconds.

Performance Management System- Along with KPIs & KRAs Zimyo’s PMS also helps in setting OKRs (Objectives Key Results) that ensure every employee works towards achieving a common goal. It also offers a set of company-wide OKR framework that increases your effectiveness in setting clear and specific goals by 73%.

Zimyo has always focused on modernizing and bringing a much stronger digital footprint to bear in the organization. Our product suite helps control the trinity of talent acquisition, management, and optimization - and ultimately, multiple instrumental performance outcomes. It is the go-to partner for businesses to offer one-of-a-kind experiences to their employees.

With its Benefits module, Zimyo is encouraging entrepreneurship, promoting self-sufficiency, and helping neglected people in places that offer little opportunity. Zimyo’s Benefits module is the extension of small loans to the employees, in combination with other financial services, such as health and term life insurance plans, investment plans, advance salary, retirement plans, expense/credit cards, and much more.

“We are an employee's financial planner who helps them save for their retirement, the insurance provider who fights for their family to settle claims (even if they are here no more). We are whoever and whatever they want us to be… to help each one of them live and work with respect and fulfillment in their own way because what might seem as ‘one offering or benefit’ to somebody, might mean the world to others. And I have seen far many lives crumble in absence of that small ‘offering’, having worked in micro-finance so closely.” says Kumar Mayank, Founder, Zimyo

Backed by insights from Industry Leaders, Zimyo’s next-gen HR solutions have enabled leading companies to achieve their respective vital organizational Human Resource (HR) objectives. You will definitely like to give a chance to an HCM platform that has enabled organizations like Bajaj Capital, Hillson Shoes, TheData Team, Fleetx, iMocha, 88 Pictures to reduce employee attrition, increase retention & employee engagement by 2 - 3x.

Currently, Zimyo serves 500 organizations with 100,000+ active users. It has also designed a bilingual mobile app to further ensure a seamless employee experience. The platform has received avg. 4.2+ ratings from its users on various platforms. Recently, Zimyo has been also recognized by G2 as a “High Performer” in the HRMS, Payroll, and Time & Attendance Software categories – earning a total of 7 accolades.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.