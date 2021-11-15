Ziqitza Healthcare advises Safe travel tips during the festival season

Prevention is always considered to be better than cure. It is not constrained by any conditions. Vacation enjoyment often outweighs safety for many and that is when prior safety comes to your rescue. Doctors at Ziqitza Healthcare remarks a few tips for a Healthy & Safe festival travel tips amidst Covid -19 pandemic. These tips will help us to be prepared for any medical emergencies that might result in unfortunate mishaps during the celebration.

Ziqitza is a “one-stop solution” for corporate wellness that offers services that include Ambulance at Site, Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Medical Rooms, and Occupational Health Centre, among others. To partner with organisations, looking to strengthen their medical support in house by providing Emergency medical response services like ambulance or tele helpline 24 x7 and can ensure employees safety within the premises with trained crew.

Like every great festival comes to the great responsibility of conducting the rituals right, decorating our homes and performing every task to please the deities. Safety is no different from a ritual in the eyes of any deity, as all they want is to see us happy and safe. With get-togethers & festive vibes all around you, however, keeping yourself safe might seem complicated, especially when everyone is in full festive mood. In such a scenario, preparing well-in-advance is the only solution due to unavoidable meetings with people.

Dr. Santosh Datar, Medical Director at Ziqitza Healthcare ltd says, You would never want your savings to flow paying medical bills, rather you want these figures to bring a curve on your family’s lips, isn’t it? Today, ‘travelling safely’ has become critical. Letting your family spend a day in a coveted luxurious hotel room, with all the comfort in the world or putting them in a situation to spend a night sitting on a hospital chair, is your choice.A vacation planned with great zeal can be secured by infusing it with ‘safety.Even imagining the good days with family brings a smile on the face and making this into reality can be even more delightful. Before you book your tickets, read this article to ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable trip.

A Few things to keep in mind for your upcoming trip

- Would you rather be a wise vacation planner or be embarrassed in front of your family and friends because you forgot your charger or toothbrush? In short, you don’t want to embarrass yourself, which is why you should always plan ahead and pack your belongings.

- Check the weather forecast for the locations you intend to visit. Pack your belongings appropriately.

- Always have a first-aid kit and other important items on hand.

- Keeping a doctor’s phone number handy in case of an emergency might help.

- Remain hydrated.

- ‘More the risk more the reward’, but when you are on vacation DO NOT take the risk and always have an extra pair of everything.

- Always have snacks on hand.

- Pack as little as possible but do not miss out on something important.

- Take extra credit and debit cards with yourself.

- Extra copies of your passport and important documents should be made.

- Know the number to call in case of an emergency.

- A tip that is much needed is that you should enjoy being fearless of the mishappening which God forbid happens to anyone.

- Do not forget why you are on a vacation. Let your soul heal. Ziqitza Rajasthan has voiced similar thoughts for this festive season for being safe & healthy.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza limited Rajasthan also have appreciate Dr. Datar & his team at Ziqitza Healthcare ltd for the observations made on Precautions & safety tips for Diwali.We are committed to saving lives. We do this by understanding our customers’ needs and providing the best possible solutions irrespective of their location or income. The company engages over 39,000+ ambulance networks in India with services available in 750+ cities.

Ziqitza ’s focus on the vision of Saving & Enhancing Lives has helped save more than 42 million lives, and has transferred 2.5 lac corona patients and handled over 2 million telehealth calls. World Economic Forum has recognized Ziqitza as one of India’s Top 50 covid-19 last-mile responders to the pandemic.

