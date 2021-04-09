Ziqitza Healthcare identifies the importance of managing safety in offices

The above quote applies to most of the problems in life more so to the safety and health at workplace. Normally safety and occupational health are related to work in factories, mines etc. But it is an all-pervasive concept which includes all workplaces, all public places and even homes.

Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Limited remarked, “Occupational safety implies being safe from hazards and prevent accidents at workplace. Health at workplace has two elements viz. Occupational Health and Employee Wellness. Occupational health implies prevention of diseases arising out of occupation. Employee wellness implies a physically and mentally healthy employee.”

Managing safety and Health at any workplace in general and offices in particular is a dynamic process. Few elements of this process are discussed here.

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)

Risk assessment is a fundamental step in prevention of accidents and work-related illnesses. This task must be carried out by trained professional team. Experts at Ziqitza says, all hazards during routine as well as non-routine activities in the office premises must be documented to assess the risk.A workplace health and safety manual should be developed including standard operating procedures. The document also should include emergency preparedness, emergency evacuation procedure and Medical Emergency Response Plan (MERP)

Putting controls for workplace azards

Most of the controls ideally should be placed at the time of construction of building (such as earthquake safety measures) and office design. However, after the preparation of HIRA document, appropriate controls should be placed with help of experts and risk is reassessed to measure their effectiveness.Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza comments that themain elements of these controls are workplace design, use of appropriate devices, standard operating procedures, employee training, regular testing and regular audits.

Workplace Safety & Health Practices (The list is indicative and not exhaustive)

All emergency exit routes and exit doors should be clearly marked and they should be free of any clutter and obstacles

Fire safety measure such as fire alarm, sprinklers and fire extinguishers should be installed

An ergonomic computer workstation should be provided to reduce ergonomic hazards

Appropriate hand railings in toilets and staircases should be provided to prevent fall

Safety signages should be put in proper locations (e.g.,wet floor, exit routes, No Smoking etc.)

Appropriate PPEs should be given to person handling chemicals and disinfectants

Air Conditioning should be at optimum temperature

Illumination levels should as per prescribed standard

The workplace should follow strict no smoking, no tobacco and no alcohol policy

Training, Health Educations& Audits

The training sessions may include sensitization training on Occupational safety, general awareness of safety and health work practices, safe handling of electrical appliances, operating fire extinguishers, emergency preparedness procedures, first aid etc. Health Education sessions on life style diseases, healthy eating, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, metal health, stress management, infectious diseases etc. also should be conducted to promote positive health, similar training were made by the team at Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.

Speaking about the importance of Medical Room, Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar – Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) said, “Medical emergency strikes without warning in form of an accident or sudden illness. Research has shown that many patients with severe injury or heart attack or any other life-threatening medical conditions, die within first one hour. Hence this is called “Golden hour”. It is important that patient reaches an appropriate advanced health care facility within this hour. A timely intervention by a qualified health care worker or trained first aider may save life, relieve pain, minimize complications and subsequent disabilities. Availability of well-equipped medical room and ambulance at the work site be it a warehouse , refinery , corporate office , corporate park or factory , will help in timely management of medical emergencies in the premises as well as during transport, boost staff morale and reduce legal liabilities of the organization in case of any untoward incident. It makes a good business sense as it is an investment and not an expense.We are currently serving over 70 leading corporate organisations & hospitals pan India to make their workplace safe. “

