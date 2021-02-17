Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd: Global recognition in Real Leaders Impact Awards 2021

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) is honoured to be ranked #34 amongst top 150 global organizations empowering positive social or environmental change. ZHL being Asia’s largest private medical service provider company was honoured with ‘The Real Leaders Impact Awards’ based on our continuing positive social impact that benefits humankind.

Real Leaders is the world’s first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development). Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future.

The winners were narrowed down from hundreds of applications across the globe through an in-depth qualifying process. Top 150 Companies is been selected for Real Leaders awards based on their "Force for Good" score which factors in their B-Impact Assessment (a qualified rating provided to Certified B Corporations), revenue, and three-year growth rate. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd was recognized alongside respected organizations such as Unilever, Beyond Meat, and Tesla this year.

These top impact companies prove that businesses can thrive by being a “force for good,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “They are the Real Leaders of the New Economy.”

By recognizing and celebrating the outstanding ideas for sustainability & wellbeing, they wish to encourage the institutionalization of sustainability which creates social impact in the world. When sustainability, doing good and social change become part of our corporate DNA they become permanent and not a subset of our profit and loss statement but, the reason for it. Ziqitza Healthcare also believes and acts in accordance to this philosophy and make efforts on continuous manner in this direction.

Ziqitza rightly fitting into the title, has been providing relentless and timely support to the people in need of support in medical emergency, Ziqitza Limited alone has helped save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 6 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India. The nominations were evaluated by an eminent jury panel and the winners were chosen through a stringent evaluation process.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Amitabh Japiuria, MD & CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said "We thank "The Real Leaders Impact Awards" for recognising us and our efforts in India. We feel honoured to have been chosen for this Award. Our long-term focus is on delivering international quality standards in Emergency Medical Services, and on ensuring that quality Emergency medical services are accessible to all regardless of their income. This award validates this focus and our modest success in achieving this. This recognition is dedicated to all our employees who go well beyond the call of duty and serve all members of society."

Commenting on this accomplishment, Mr. Manish Sacheti, CFO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, "We are delighted to win this award and it is wonderful to receive recognition for our constant efforts in bringing a positive change in the emergency medical response services in the country. This is an indication of our efforts taken amidst the challenge of 2020. We are extremely honored to receive this award and will continue to dedicate ourselves towards providing quality service to all the stakeholders and our fight against Corona. Real Leaders positions leaders Award encourages Ziqitza to thrive in the new economy and inspiration for future.”

About Ziqitza Limited

Ziqitza had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Also, Ziqitza Rajasthan recognise the award given to the company.

Ziqitza is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Ambulance at Site, Medical Helplines, Mobile Medical units Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Telehealth Services, Medical Rooms, Doctors on Site and Occupational Health Centre, among others. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.