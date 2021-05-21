Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd has served over 1.5 lac critically-ill COVID patients

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, one of Asia’s largest EMS service provider companies, shares the data on, “How their team has earned the title of ‘covid warriors’ by providing prompt ambulance services for covid patients across the country?”The information is gathered through its operations in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Jharkhand with 3300 ambulances on ground and more than 10,000 EMS healthcare workers on the frontline fighting the war against COVID 19. The company is working in partnership with the state government and supporting relentlessly in handling this critical situation.

Ziqitza healthcare ltd, till date they have handled 1.5 million calls and served 1.5 lac covid patients in the country, by shifting them to Covid hospitals on time between March 2020 to April 2021. The calls in many instances were from family members of critically ill patients, who were often senior citizens, who used to complain about severe breathing problems, indicating a probable Covid infection. With dedicated ambulances equipped with oxygen support and other medical requirements, ZHL officials rushed to shift patients by providing oxygen support during transit to closest Covid hospitals. Several family members said that timely shifting of patients helped save life of their dear ones. Many even expressed gratitude to them, government claimed. Chandan Dutta, Head – Government Business, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited remarked “The Covid pandemic has brought this sector into sharp focus and over the past few months ZHL’s 10,000 strong workforce has rendered selfless service to all in need and has helped save many lives.”

With their primus objective being the service of people in trying times like these, they had to up-scale their services over-night. A twofold approach is adopted to manage COVID-19 situations. Firstly, they work to provide ambulances for covid patients and their families with proper precautions. Secondly, they have made available a tele medical helpline (104) to give people verified information regarding the disease and keeping panic and mental stress at bay. This experience taught them to leverage their training, protocols and relationships with vendors/employees to ensure that their services are not impacted.

Helpline: The 104 helpline currently being operated by ZHL, is instrumental in directing the calls for the transfer of COVID-19 suspected/confirmed patients to the helpline (108) in many states. Since it’s declaration as the national helpline on COVID, the MP and Odisha centres have witnessed a surge in the sudden inflow of calls from 2000 to approximately 22,000 calls per day. This helpline has received calls enquiring about COVID symptoms, treatments and all necessary precautions. TeleMedical Helpline has been forefront addressing these queries and ensuring panic is not spread and timely medical advice is provided.

Ambulances & Safety Protocols for Covid Patients: After understanding the situation of the caller, the call center dispatches ambulances either with or without a ventilator as per the requirement. It also dispatches other registered ambulances. A triple layered mask, PPE and gloves are ensured by the paramedic for patients and attendants. Ventilator management protocols are followed under the guidance of a doctor or a trained paramedic. Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan also emphasized on the similar protocols to ensure patient safety.

ZHL, which presently operates the helplines 104 / 108 that support the COVID handling, had to scale up their operations and base as per the guidelines and advice from the health ministry, in a short period in hand to manage 10x of calls inflow a day. Which meant, increasing the manpower at the call centers, engaging more paramedics and EMTs on the ground, having a dedicated fleet on highly advanced and equipped ambulances for COVID patients, scaling up the technical support, training of healthcare workers on COVID handling, etc. while ensuring staff safety along with efficient management of shift timings.

MD & CEO – Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria said, “It was a tough time for us, we have witnessed a surge in the sudden inflow of calls from 2000 to approximately 22,000 calls per day. Since response time is crucial, we used to give oxygen support during transit. Handling Covid patients meant we also had to take extra care to ensure safety of our staff. When most people were at Home, ZHL’s warriors were out here – risking their lives to save others. ZHL alone have managed to help save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 8 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India. In spite of such hardships, these individuals have dedicated themselves to saving and serving human lives while putting their own lives at considerable risk. For our service during covid they have been awarded “4th CSR Health Impact Award for Covid Public Health Warriors in 2020”.

In the years ahead, ZHL’s Vision of Saving Lives; Enhancing Lives, will continue apace and ZHL’s mission to become India’s largest and best Emergency Medical Services provider will become reality. ZHL’s Mission is also to become a one stop shop for all kinds of Non-Hospital Based Medical care with easy access to all, it has already started on this journey and aims to become the most integrated and innovative player in this space in the coming years. Ziqitza Rajasthan and ZHL Rajasthan to believe in the mission of the organization.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India’s Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. Ziqitza is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

