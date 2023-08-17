‘Together with’ CBSE Question Banks with Sample Papers for Session 2023-24 Released

New Delhi [India], August 7: The release of CBSE Question Banks for Class 10th & 12th has caught the attention of many students who were solemnly searching for the best study material in accordance with the latest CBSE curriculum for 2024 board exam preparation. The official announcement regarding the release of ‘Together with’ CBSE Question Bank was made by Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd via social media post on online platforms.

Cracking an exam is an arduous task in itself, however it becomes more stressful when an individual isn’t fully prepared. The series of CBSE books for 2024 Board exam preparation has relieved the concern of the students. Together with by Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd, is India’s most popular product in the field of reference books encompass all those features, which are most commonly sought by CBSE Board students and faculty.

Together with CBSE Question Banks for Session 2023-24 cover each concept in detail envisioning great success in Board results. The most comprehensive resource material contains Chapter wise Topic-wise study material to get deeper knowledge of the concepts before commencing the practice session.

Rachna Sagar’s enriched study resource comprises all of the cognitive exam preparation tools. Inclusion of Previous Years’ questions to get an idea about the question paper pattern, Mind Maps and Important Terms & Definitions for quick revision, solved CBSE Question Bank, Assess Yourself for self-evaluation, along with HOTS, Case-based Questions, etc., caters to forthcoming exam preparation essentials of every student. Along with all of the points mentioned above, ‘Together with’ Chapter-wise Question Banks have been released with some exemplary features that make it a MUST-BUY material:

Latest CBSE Sample Paper for Session 2023-24

2023 Board Exam Question Paper

Chapter-wise Mind Maps

Solved NCERT Textbook Exercises and NCERT Exemplar Problems

CBSE Competency Focused Practice Questions(CFPQ)

CBSE Learning Framework

CBSE Teacher Energized Resource Material (TERM)

10 CBSE Sample Papers based Practice Papers (2 Solved and 8 Unsolved)

Answers available on Go Web Rachna Sagar

We have taken every possible course of action to bring the most authentic content to our learners in the form of Together With CBSE Question Banks with Sample Papers. The reference books for Class 10th & 12th have been prepared by a team of expert professional faculty and authors with sound knowledge of conceptual theories of the subject and have explained them in a streamlined way. Latest edition of the Class 10 & Class 12 reference books have been designed in an orderly manner for better understanding of various typologies of the anticipated questions. We hold a sincere intent to make the process of learning easier with better understanding of the concepts.

The relevance of this Solved study material for Class 12th & 10th could be better realized once you go through it dedicatedly & give hands on practice to it. It has been published as per the latest CBSE guidelines, latest board exam pattern and chapter-wise weightage, to ease out the anxiety of forthcoming board exams among students. Students must practice this Topic-wise Chapter-wise Question Banks whole-heartedly, to end up celebrating achievable scores.

To order latest Together with CBSE Question Banks with 10 Sample Papers, visit the official website

Good Luck!

About Us

Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd is India’s reputed leading publishing house since its establishment in the year 1996. It has been a pioneer in developing and publishing educational books for CBSE/ICSE & other state boards. The wise range of educational books for Pre Nursery to Grade 12 for various subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, French, Life Skills, General Knowledge, Environmental Studies, Social Studies, Moral Values, Science, Computers and Art & Activity includes Textbooks, workbooks, Worksheets etc. Leading the acquisition effort for more than 1400+ titles, and forming revenue-producing alliances with over a dozen of the industry´s largest distributors, the company has created for itself a brand status and has a similar market profile in UAE, Doha, Kuwait, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

