10 Best AI Art Generators You Should Try

Nowadays, you don’t need to be a great artist to create great art. You don’t even need to be an artist. The secret? AI art generators.

While not everyone might agree about AI-generated art qualifying as art when it comes to online content, it doesn’t really matter: AI art generators allow regular users to create excellent images for their projects.

To help you choose the best tool for your project, we have compiled a list of the 10 best AI art generators you can find online. Some of these are free AI art generators, while others offer premium services for a small fee—but more on that in a second.

The Top 10 AI Art Generators

Don’t look any further for the top AI art generators currently out there. These are the best AI art tools you can find in 2023:

MeBoom: With MeBoom, users can easily create cool profile pictures for their social media, like Instagram, Discord, Xbox, and more. Imagine turning yourself into an anime character–it’s as easy as pushing a button.

Besides, MeBoom also allows users to generate anime and realistic AI avatars. You can create your dream girl character, create concept art for your projects, and much more.

The good thing is that it offers a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices, and an excellent free, albeit limited, service. This is one of the best free AI art generators currently out there—as long as you download the mobile app.

MeBoom also lets users experience the FREE Trial and then buy credits. As for the premium plans, there are two options: Weekly PRO at $4.99 per week, and Annual PRO at $39.99 per year.

Pros:

· Provide lots of art styles for DIY AI avatar

· Image art generated from both reference photo and prompt

· Support portrait resemblance adjusting

· Available for iOS and Android

Cons:

· Free images are limited to the smartphone app and have watermarks

· No web-based version available

Deepswap

If you want to create sexy or hot girl pictures, then Deepswap is probably your best bet. This AI art generator is one of the best tools when it comes to creating anime profile pictures and realistic-looking girls. The tool markets itself as a soulmate generator, which is understandable—the images produced with Deepswap are nothing short of stunning.

That being said, we should warn you that Deepswap is more than a simple anime art generator; it is also a hentai AI art generator. It covers a niche area of the AI art generation business, but it does so with speed, efficiency, and great results.

Although it is capable of creating stunning Discord AI portrait images with just a few text snippets, Deepswap is not perfect yet. This tool does not have a mobile app (it is strictly web-based) and requires users to opt-in to their premium version to get their images in high quality.

The monthly subscription costs $9.99, while the yearly payment options cost of $69.99. The annual plan is available for a 50% discount for the first subscription and $99.99 afterward.

If you plan on creating anime or real-life girl photos, then we have no doubts that Deepswap is a wise investment. This is one of the best AI art generation tools currently out there.

Pros:

· Excellent anime and realistic girl images

· Fast processing time

· Intuitive and user-friendly interface

· Flexible customization for your soulmate

· Faceswap on photos, videos or GIFs

Cons:

· No mobile app

· Users need to pay for the high-quality version of images

3. Wonder AI Art Generator

Wonder is a smartphone AI art generator that produces adequate results. It is not the best tool by any means, but it offers smartphone users an easy way of creating AI images. Despite being a free app, Wonder offers expensive in-app purchases.

It’s a good tool in a pinch, but not something we’d recommend using in the long term.

Pros:

· Plenty of free options

· Smartphone app

Cons:

· Expensive in-app purchases

· Art generation can take a while.

4. Night Cafe

Night Cafe allows users to create AI art and enhance their images with just a few clicks. This tool is free to use and produces great results. Its only problem (if you could call it a problem) is that it doesn’t use a proprietary algorithm. Night Cafe uses DALL-E’s algorithm, which begs the question: why wouldn’t you just use DALL-E instead?

Pros:

· Free to use

· Excellent looking images

Cons:

· Uses DALL-E’s algorithm.

5. Novel AI Art Generator

Novel AI art generator can create both AI stories and images. The good thing about it is that it offers more than just mere AI art generation, as interactive stories and text prompts are its main strengths.

The bad thing is that Novel AI’s image generation isn’t free. To create AI art, users need to subscribe to their app.

Pros:

· Creates both art and stories

Cons:

· Image generation requires a subscription

6. Lensa AI Art Generator

Lensa is different from the other AI art generation tools, seeing as this iOS app does not actually generate new artwork. Instead, Lensa enhances and automatically adjusts preexisting images with its advanced AI algorithms.

Pros:

· Excellent for selfie editing

Cons:

· Doesn’t create new art

7. Deep AI

Deep AI is a web-based AI art generator that allows users to create images in a wide variety of styles. Sadly, there is no mobile version; however, the desktop version works perfectly.

If users subscribe to the premium version, they can create up to 500 free images per month. The free version has ads and a limited number of uses.

Pros:

· Wide variety of styles

· Lots of ads in the free version

Cons:

· Premium version costs $4.99/month and only includes 500 images

8. Starry AI

Starry AI allows users to create excellent AI art with their smartphones. The generated art is fully customizable, and users can choose between abstract and realistic image generation.

Its main problem is that Starry AI offers a low number of free images and strongly pushes users toward its subscription service.

Pros:

· Easy to use

· Smartphone app

Cons:

· Limited free use

9. Craiyon

Craiyon, formerly known as DALL-E Mini, is a free AI art generator that allows users to create as many images as they please. It’s not as powerful as DALL-E, nor is it as fast, but it can be used for free without the need to create an account.

Pros:

· Completely free

· Users don’t need to create an account

Cons:

· Not very powerful

· Somewhat slow

10. DALL-E

DALL-E is probably one of the best AI art generators available online. However, it has one big drawback: users need to join the waitlist and wait for approval before they can use the tool.

After they are approved (and it can take a long time), users have access to the free AI art generators available. Our recommendation is to join the waitlist ASAP, so you can use DALL-E in the future.

Pros:

· One of the best AI art generators

· Free

Cons:

· Users need to join a long waitlist

What Is AI-Generated Art?

While the answer is in the question, knowing that AI-generated art is art created by artificial intelligence doesn’t really make things clearer. How exactly can a computer create mind-blowing images from simple text prompts?

The actual answer is slightly complex—it involves machine learning and complicated algorithms. But, in simpler terms, AI-generated art is created like this:

Humans feed thousands or even millions of pictures to a computer, tagging each picture with certain attributes. A picture of a sunset could be tagged with "sun," "dusk," and other similar terms, while a picture of a car would have an entirely different set of tags. When users ask the computer for an image of a car at dusk, for example, the computer then combs through its database and identifies pictures with those tags. It then mixes and matches those pictures to produce a finished, original image.

All of this is done in minutes (or even seconds) and at a deeper level than this simple explanation, but that's essentially how AI-generated art from text works.

What Are Anime AI Art Generators?

Anime AI art generators are AI art generators that have been trained to produce excellent-looking anime images. These generators specialize in anime and even hentai and output realistic drawings with great attention to detail

How to Make Anime AI Art?

Here we take MeBoom as an example and provide a step-by-step tutorial to make anime ai art:

Upload a reference photo to the AI art generator.

Reference photo

2. Choose an art style you like from the list.

Choose an art style

3. Enter prompts to describe your expected art image. Or tap on the “Inspiration” hint.

Enter prompt

4. Adjust resemblance of the character and tap on the “Create” to generate your custom AI art pfp.

Adjust resemblance

Once you are satisfied with your portrait image, save it to your device or use it on your social media profile.

Summary—The Top AI Art Generators

Depending on your needs, there are different AI art generators that could be right for you. If you want to create anime pfp images, then an anime AI art generator, like MeBoom, is the right choice for you.

If you want to use, for example, a furry AI art generator, a generalist AI art generator could be a better choice. In that case, we recommend Deepswap AI character generator.

But, regardless of your needs, we know that you will be happy with any of the generators we included in our list.

