10 Best Coin Value Sites to Check Your Coin In 2023

Coin collecting is a popular hobby that has been around for centuries. With thousands of coin types from countries all over the world, determining the value of a coin can be difficult for the average collector.

Luckily, there are many helpful websites available online to research and value coins. These sites compile price guides, auction records, and other market data to provide accurate estimates on the worth of most coins. For anyone looking to value their coin collection or start investing in coins, these are the 10 best coin value sites to utilize.

1. Coin Value Checker

Coin Value Checker is a leading educational site providing in-depth resources for coin collectors. Readers can explore coin guides detailing the history, key dates, and pricing information for all major U.S. and world coin series.

The site offers an extensive library of articles, tutorials, and glossaries to build numismatic knowledge. New collectors can find introductory guides explaining how to get started and recognize valuable coins.

With high-resolution images and insightful market analysis, coinvaluechecker.com is an invaluable resource for enthusiasts looking to learn about or value coins. The site makes coin collecting approachable and rewarding for all.

2. PCGS CoinFacts

PCGS CoinFacts is considered an authoritative source on coin values by many collectors and dealers. As the world's largest third-party coin grading service, their expertise is trusted throughout the numismatics industry.

The site offers a free online price guide showing retail values for U.S. coins as well as average auction prices realized. For important coin series like Morgan dollars and Peace dollars, CoinFacts provides in-depth background information on each coin including mintage numbers, key date values, and a thorough price analysis across different grade levels.

The site is easy to navigate with various ways to search coin values including by type, denomination, year, and certification number. Images are provided for each coin along with details on significant varieties. PCGS CoinFacts is ideal for identifying coins and getting a general sense of their market value.

3. NumisMedia

NumisMedia is a leading online coin price guide that is extensively researched and independently compiled. Their Fair Market Value information covers all U.S. coins and many world coins from 1600 to date. NumisMedia focuses on wholesale pricing used by dealers for buying and selling.

Their coin prices are known for being one of the quickest to update in response to market moves. Detailed entries outline the FMV range for each coin date and mintmark along with trading advice and market commentary.

In addition to the price guide, NumisMedia offers current articles on coin market news, weekly auction results, forums to discuss coin values, and more resources helpful for valuing coins. Users can access NumisMedia's pricing information for free or subscribe for additional premium features.

4. NGC Coin Explorer

From prestigious grading service NGC, the NGC Coin Explorer is a free and convenient way to identify U.S. coins and find their current retail values. The price guide draws from NGC's comprehensive database of coin values, which incorporates auction data as well as data from dealers and hobbyists.

Values are provided for all dates and mint marks of major U.S coin series like Morgan dollars, Walking Liberty half dollars, and Buffalo nickels. Each coin listing shows the breakdown in value across NGC's grading scale from Poor to MS68.

NGC Coin Explorer has detailed images and descriptions for each coin including reference images pointing out any notable varieties. Values are updated weekly to reflect the latest market.

5. Robpaulsenlive

Robpaulsenlive is a comprehensive online resource for coin collectors of all levels, offering a wealth of information and resources to help enthusiasts build, grow, and maintain their collections.

The site features a vast collection of articles on coin collecting, covering everything from the history of coins to tips for buying and selling coins, and guides for building a collection on a budget.

Overall, Robpaulsenlive.com is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the hobby of coin collecting. With its wealth of information, and community forum, it provides everything collectors need to build and grow their collections with confidence.

6. Greysheet

The Greysheet is the leading coin pricing guide and valuation reference for rare U.S coins and vintage U.S. currency. Published weekly since 1963, Greysheet wholesale prices are the most widely referenced prices in dealing and grading rare coins.

The Greysheet analyzes auction results and compiles wholesale value data from transactions between major coin dealers. Listings include over 1,000 U.S. rare coins with wholesale bids and ask values updated each week reflecting the current market. High-resolution images accompany each valuation showing important details of that coin issue.

For U.S. rare coins, Greysheet is often considered the standard pricing source both for retail and wholesale values. Subscriptions are available to access the latest Greysheet prices and images online.

7. PCGS CoinPrice Guide

The PCGS CoinPrice Guide combines valuations from the PCGS Price Guide with actual prices realized from auction markets. Pricing information is provided for U.S. coins (and some world coins) that have been objectively graded and authenticated by PCGS.

This makes the guide an excellent resource for values of PCGS-certified coins. The CoinPrice Guide shows the breakdown in value for coins across each PCGS numeric grade.

Detail pages outline the Auction High/Low for certified coins direct from auction data. For raw coins, values are provided from the regular PCGS Price Guide. The CoinPrice Guide is free to use and gives retail values updated on a weekly basis.

8. Heritage Auctions Archives

As a leading international coin auction house, Heritage Auctions has over 10 million online auction records in their searchable archives. Browsing Heritage’s archives gives a transparent look into the prices realized for coins sold at auction. Records can be searched by keyword, category, date range and more.

The archive includes scanned auction catalogs and condition census data alongside prices realized. Focusing on actual auction results provides verifiable market data on the selling prices of certified and raw coins.

As a key resource for price discovery, these auction archives help gauge fair market values for both retail and wholesale.

9. USA Coin Book

USA Coin Book is a free online coin price guide covering all U.S. coins and currency. Their pricing information draws from multiple sources including community-driven price contributions.

Users can view, submit and track coin values along with up-to-date prices realized from auctions and dealer sites. For each coin listing, USA Coin Book shows its up-to-date market value, melt value and Greysheet bid/ask price points.

The site also has detailed descriptions and images to help identify and learn about different coins. Users can save coins to track their values over time as market prices fluctuate.

10. PCGS CoinFacts App

The PCGS CoinFacts App brings PCGS’ renowned coin data and images to your mobile device. Pricing information draws from the comprehensive PCGS Price Guide covering over 27,000 U.S. and world coins.

In addition to retail valuations, recent auction records are listed providing actual selling prices. Browse high resolution coin images or use the app's image recognition technology to automatically identify a coin.

Search current values by coin type, country, denomination, certification number and other attributes. Values and content are frequently updated so pricing stays current.

Conclusion

Accurately valuing coins requires consulting multiple authoritative pricing sources. Price guides offer wholesale and retail valuations. Auction archives provide actual selling prices representing true market value.

By comparing price guide listings with realized auction prices, collectors get the clearest sense of a coin's fair market value. For the best results, utilize a combination of top coin value sites like CoinValueChecker for coin details guides, PCGS CoinFacts for retail pricing, GreySheet for wholesale pricing, and Heritage Auctions for verifiable auction records. Their in-depth market data and constantly updated prices can appropriately value coins in any market condition.

