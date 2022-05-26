10 best digital marketing agencies in India

Digital marketing encompasses all aspects of internet marketing, including social media, content, SEO, email, and advertising. As a result, to stand out from the competition, your website and brand must be visible online. Digital marketing agencies in India can assist you in establishing a presence on one or more online marketing platforms. They may assist you in defining objectives, developing a plan, executing within a budget, and tracking ROI. A digital marketing firm may assist you in achieving your objectives, whether you want to create an advertising campaign to enhance website traffic, raise brand exposure on social media, or improve email effectiveness. Fortunately, we have a list of some of the best digital marketing agencies in India to choose from. Find and connect with the top 10 digital marketing agencies in India using our directory. To find out which firm is the best fit for you, look at their case studies, project categories, and client feedback.

Introduction

Digital marketing promotes items or services using digital platforms to attract customers. Brands desired to be marketed in the past, but their options were limited. Digital media has altered the conventions and standards.

Young people spend an average of 6 hours each day on social media sites (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter). This has prompted businesses to turn to digital marketing. Online purchases are bolstering the reality that India is becoming more digital. Digital marketing is predicted to rise at a 30 percent annual pace (2019-2027).

Everything has gone digital due to the rising benefits of digital marketing, from buying meals and vegetables to booking taxis to leasing furniture to people becoming viral influencers. Without a digital presence, a firm will quickly become outdated.

But what distinguishes digital marketing from conventional marketing?

Traditional marketing refers to methods of promotion that do not include the use of the internet. This includes advertisements on television and radio and physical billboards, written information, and events. Digital marketing, on the other hand, relates to internet marketing initiatives. Digital marketing includes social media advertising, websites and blogs, email campaigns, online adverts, and much more.

Traditional marketing might be less targeted than digital marketing. Unlike television or radio commercials, which reach a large number of people who aren't in your target demographic, digital ads may be targeted to the individuals who are most likely to require your services.

India has digital experience and skills that can help your firm increase its online presence. Finding the right firm for your needs is difficult. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 digital marketing agencies in India for your consideration. Continue reading!

List of 10 best digital marketing agencies :

The following are some of the best digital marketing agencies in India in no particular order.

Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hackers Digital is a new kind of performance marketing agency that focuses on the short- and long-term growth difficulties that financed startups and multinational corporations confront. Organic Growth, Lead Generation, Content Marketing, and Improving CAC & ROAS are specialties. This has aided several businesses in achieving their objectives. Growth Hackers Digital's specialists begin by gaining a thorough knowledge of the user and then constructing User Personas based on the research, experience, and data available. They then construct dynamic campaigns on channels to target audiences and convert sales following this stage. They believe in testing and refining various campaign components to ensure their success. Growth Hackers Digital has offices in Bangalore and Mumbai and has worked with clients from India, the United States, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore.

Services: SEO, Facebook, and Instagram Ads, Content Marketing, Linkedin Ads, ASO, Google Ads, Analytics and Reports, Creatives and Messaging, Other Gems

Clientele: Decathlon, ICICI Bank, Capital Quotient, HashLearn, BOXMYSPACE, Positka, IS.U, Fiona Diamonds

Awards: Silicon India (Most Promising Marketing Agency), 2020 Clutch Leader (Top Digital Agency in India), 2021 Clutch Leader (Top Advertising and Marketing Agency), 2021 DD Awards (Top digital Agency in India)

Notable Work: Sports Equipment (Decathlon), Logistics (BOXMYSPACE), Employee Management (Hush), Automation (Universal Robots), Cyber Security (Positka), Fashion (IS.U), Social Investment Platform (Rang De), Online Education (HashLearn), Banking Services (ICICI Bank), Social Media Platform (Cap shot)

Location: Bengaluru

RankZ

RankZ is focused on organic growth marketing using search engine optimization services, their forte being high quality link building and content optimization strategies that have allowed them to help global brands and savvy marketers conquer the front page of search engines for years. The team is highly motivated and are domain experts with more than 12 years of SEO and link building and have worked with various clients across the US, UK, and India. They also operate the leading link building platform called OutreachZ which allows you to build high quality contextual backlinks from thousands of niche blogs.

Location: Bengaluru, Vijayawada

Schbang

Harshil Karia, Sohil Karia, and Akshay Gurnani created Schbang, a Mumbai-based Creative & Business Transformation Company, in 2015. In just six years, Schbang has grown to over 800 members. Schbang is a testament to the company's responsibility to assist the client in seeing the big picture. The firm provides comprehensive solutions and has created award-winning digital work for companies such as Fevicol, Jio, Ashok Leyland, Baskin Robbins, Tata Communications, and others.

Services: Integrated Marketing Solutions, Video Production, and Photography, Technology and Design, Activation and Events

Clientele: Castrol, JW Marriott, Godrej, Syska, VISA, Fevikol

Awards: Best moment marketing post by MOM ‘21, Independent Agency of the Year, 19

Notable Work: HDFC Life Mother’s Day, Livinguard Ocean’s Day, AR Filter for Amazon Prime Video

Location: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

WATConsult

WATConsult is a Dentsu International hybrid digital firm that has won over 350 awards, has 140 clients, and employs over 400 people. The firm has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. WATConsult began its journey in January 2007 and has since guided a number of firms in their efforts to harness digital media for their brand. Tata, Godrej, Mahindra, Bajaj, Reliance, and others are clientele. Dentsu International acquired WATConsult in January 2015.

Services: Digital Marketing and Consultancy, Digital Business Solutions, Social Media Strategy, Content and Engagement Strategy, Digital Brand Building and Communication Strategy, UI/UX Design, Campaign Conceptualizations and Design, Mobile Application Development, SEO, Native Content Alliances

Clientele: DHFL, Bajaj Allianz, Peter England, Himalaya, Vero Moda, The Body Shop, Cadbury, Mother Dairy, Sun Pharma, Honda

Awards: WLCA Winner (Women Leading Change Award of the Year 2021), Agency Reporter SHE Awards 2021, Kyoorius (Social Media 2021), Maddies GOLD (Most Engaging Mobile Campaign 2020), Digies Awards SILVER (Best Use of Instagram 2020), Shark Awards SILVER (Best Use of Video 2020)

Notable Work: Mind Your Language (Racold), Bhondu Just Chill (IndiaFirst Life Insurance), Ab Cricket Buzzega (Cricbuzz), We Will Take Off Again (GoIbibo), #JoinTheDots (The Alter Project)

Location: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

iProspect India

One of the top digital marketing agencies in India is iProspect India, which is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) network. It is a global, end-to-end digital media agency. Its unrivaled combination of media strategy and storytelling, as well as digital skills and audience intelligence, has ushered in a new era of performance-driven brand creation. iProspect accelerates growth for the world's most renowned brands, like Sonos, Cox, LG, Hilton, Levi's, Budweiser, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble, by offering human-centric solutions. The iProspect team collaborates with a worldwide network of over 8,000 media and performance experts in 93 markets. This company develops and implements a full-fledged brand strategy on your behalf. Aside from that, it's a leading creative firm that specializes in video, text, and other types of creative communications.

Services: Business Intelligence, Marketing Activation, Strategy and Planning, Creative and Content Hub, Digital Maturity, Marketplace, and Digital Media

Clientele: Elgiganten Megastore, Budweiser, Sonos, Parkdean Resorts, Under Armour, TELE 2, Hendricks, The Economist

Awards: NA

Notable Work: Free to be a King (Budweiser), Brilliant Sound; Everywhere (Sonos), Triumphant in a Tough Market (Parkdean Resorts), A Refreshing Detour (Hendricks)

Location: Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Webchutney

Dentsu Aegis Network's Webchutney is a marketing agency in India (DAN). This Marketing Service Provider is a wonderful combination of Technology and Creativity in its approach to Online Marketing. It is regarded as one of the best digital marketing agencies in India, providing services such as website design, mobile marketing, social media marketing, and online advertising.

Services: Digital Creative Agency

Clientele: IKEA, Google, Uber, Flipkart, Swiggy

Awards: 6 Cannes Lions in 2019, 20 Metals at Spikes Asia (Country Agency of the Year), Campaign South Asia (Digital Agency of the Year), ET Brand Equity (Agency of the Year)

Notable Work: Celebrating Delivery Heroes with Flipkart, A Salute to our Doctors (Tanishq), The Better Half Recipes (Swiggy Instamart), Dentsu Webchutney Tops Cannes Lions from India Again, Couple of Words Walk into a Bar (Hacking), The Boy who Wore Glasses (Harry Potter)

Location: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

ROI Minds

Using sponsored advertisements, ROI Minds has produced over $150 million in income for its clients (Google and Facebook Ads). They handle over $1 million in monthly ad spend on Google and Facebook for our clients, generating up to 10x income. They're one of the greatest pay-per-click (PPC) agencies around! ROI Minds' growth and profitability are on the rise, thanks to expanding E-commerce sites and lead generating clients. They specialize in ROI-Driven PPC, Social Ads, SEO, Native Ads, Content Marketing, and Social Media Marketing, among other things.

Services: E-Commerce Marketing, E-Commerce PPC, E-Commerce SEO, Native Ads, PPC Agency, PPC Management, White Label Agency, White Label SEO, SEO Services, Local SEO Agency, Content Marketing, Article Writing, Conversion Rate Optimization

Clientele: Namaha Creations LLP, Budai Media, Efavomart, LuluFam, Bloom Infotech, LN Webworks Pvt Ltd, Thriply LLC, Pet Art Company, Automotive Lighting Online Store

Awards: Top Advertising & Marketing Agencies 2021 by Clutch, Facebook Blueprint Certified Planner and Buyer

Notable Work: Digital Marketing Decoded, Facebook Ad Sizes and Specifications 2022, How to Choose the Right Bid Strategy in Google Ads, How to Advertise Cryptocurrency

Location: Mohali

Kinnect

Kinnect is one of the top digital marketing agencies in India, emphasizing the importance of business effect over anything else. They think that a genuine business effect affects brand recognition, sales, and exposure consistently. They've established a variety of structures and capacities, yet they remain fluid and agile at all times. At Kinnect, traditional branding ideas are combined with cutting-edge technologies that combine creativity and data-driven insights to generate real-time, actionable outcomes.

Services: Creative Strategy & Social Media, Media, Video Production, Influencer Outreach, WEB & SEO, Online Reputation Management

Clientele: Adidas, intel, Standard Chartered, Asian paints, Reliance digital, Converse, DBS

Awards: MMA Smarties India, IAMAI India Digital Awards, E4M Indian Digital Media Awards, ET Brand Equity Shark Awards, Campaign Digital Crest Awards, Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards, ET Brand Equity DG+ Awards

Notable Work: Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge (HDFC Bank), Mat Kar Forward (TikTok), Live From Home (Asian paints)

Location: Mumbai, Delhi

Web Matriks

Since its start as a highly competent IT firm, Webmatriks has supported business owners in reaching new heights of success in their businesses. It offers a hassle-free and high-quality service for customers worldwide, thanks to a staff of skilled IT specialists. Faridabad and Dehradun are the two major centers. Their goal-oriented services are meant to assist your internet business meet your goals and outperforming your competition in terms of profitability.

Services: Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization, Paid Advertising, Web Design & Development, Mobile App Development

Clientele: XLRi, UNESCO, MBA Rendezvous, Caliper, The Articles Today, Shutter Down, Zillion Events, Axiom Rental, Atlas Driving School, Kidney Care Centre, Law Pathshala, Thandi Express, Eduvani

Awards: NA

Notable Work: World Vision Packers, Soha Developers Pvt Ltd, World University of Design, The Perfect Location (TPL)

Location: Faridabad

SocialPulsar

SocialPulsar is a San Francisco-based digital marketing agency with overseas locations in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Its team of under 50 people has been providing SEO, PPC, social media marketing, digital strategy, and other marketing services to its 45 clients worldwide since 2015. Social Pulsar focuses on establishing marketing tactics that work for the client, with innovation at the forefront of their creative ideas. They have given online solutions to various sectors with a diverse staff of talented employees.

Services: Social Media, Media Buying, Branding, SEO, ASO, Digital Strategy, Decision Science

Clientele: FarmFace, Renault, hashtag, Film Patients, THRANA Classroom, WonderLa, Manappuram Finance Limited, Pacific Pour House, Narika, oppo

Awards: 25 Most Influential Mobile Marketing Leaders, 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders, Top Digital Agency India 2019 by Clutch, Top B2B Companies United States 2020 by Clutch

Notable Work: 5 Proven Lead Generation Strategies, SEO Trends that will have the Biggest Impact in the Year 2022, Important Things About a Data Place Service, Get Set with the Content Marketing Strategies for 2022

Location: Kochi, Sharjah, San Jose

What Does A Digital Marketing Agency Do?

A digital marketing agency's goal is to increase brand awareness, attract new users, and produce income for your company. Social media, email, and content marketing are just three areas where digital marketing professionals may make a significant difference in your company.

1. Social media marketing: To draw attention to your business and establish trust with your consumers, your digital marketing agency may employ advertising, write posts, and connect with your target demographic on social media.

2. Email marketing campaigns: Even if they don't frequently surf the web or participate in social media, almost everyone has an email account and reads it regularly, so smart email campaigns may make a huge impact on your company.

3. Content marketing: At various points of the sales funnel, targeted content marketing engages your audience. Digital marketing services can assist you in developing a content marketing plan to drive visitors to your website's most important landing pages.

How Do You Hire A Digital Marketing Agency For Your Business?

When you're ready to engage a digital marketing agency, there will be no shortage of options. Here are some crucial characteristics to consider while selecting the best one for you: Competitive pricing, services provided, clear communication, a user-friendly website, and proof of social media engagement are all important factors to consider.

1. Competitive pricing for services offered: A digital marketing firm that appears feature-rich to one company may be pricey and full of superfluous capabilities to another, so be sure the company you select provides exactly what you need and doesn't charge you for anything you don't.

2. Clear communication: From the start, the agency should be transparent with you about fees, timelines, and procedures to achieve your objectives. A successful connection with your digital marketing firm requires effective communication.

3. Appealing website and social media activity: Check if a digital marketing firm follows its advice. Look for a user-friendly, content-rich website and social media engagement that indicates they implement digital marketing best practices in their company.

Factors To Determine While Choosing A Digital Marketing Company For Your Business

Differentiating one digital marketing business in India from another is dependent on a number of variables. To make it easier for you, we've compiled a list of guidelines that might assist you in selecting the best digital marketing firm for your organization.

Determine your budget: Every company wants to save money, but that doesn't always mean choosing the cheapest option. The cheapest firm is unlikely to provide you with adequate service. Instead, inquire what services you will receive for the price you are paying. It's not just about selecting a low-cost firm; it's about finding one that delivers the greatest outcomes at the lowest cost.

Know what you need from a company: Before contacting a digital marketing firm, you should examine your marketing demands internally. Every business specializes in a particular set of services. Knowing your marketing requirements can help you limit your choices even further.

Do your online research: Many well-known agencies now make their work available on their websites. A comprehensive internet search of their website will allow you to learn more about what that firm has to offer and see examples of their work in their portfolio.

Connect with your account manager: This is a difficult one, but doing so will allow you to learn more rapidly about the individual who will handle your account rather than the firm as a whole. Smooth contact between the organization and you will be ensured by skilled and experienced client service people who have a thorough grasp of the digital environment.

Agencies working processes and knowledge: The organization's skills and working practices are the final key factors to consider when choosing a digital marketing company. You will be aware of their way of carrying out your business task if you are aware of their working approach. Request reports keeping track of your efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which are the best digital marketing companies in India?

This list of the top 10 digital marketing agencies in India was compiled from a pool of more than 200 firms. As a result, all of the digital marketing agencies in India listed above are the top digital marketing agencies in India. They can also give superior service in your location or state at a lower rate. We propose selecting a firm among the best digital marketing companies in India based on your business needs, budget, and location.

2. How much does digital marketing cost?

The typical cost of employing digital marketing agencies in India ranges from INR 15,000 to INR 100,000 per year for small to medium-sized firms. Furthermore, because digital marketing is made up of many sub-services, it all relies on the size and needs of your company. For example, if you want to boost your website's online exposure, you'll engage an SEO specialist. As a result, we'd like to point out that you may buy digital marketing services as a package for your company or buy individual services. Simply pick the area you wish to enhance.

3. What are the common services a digital marketing company must offer?

Before employing any digital marketing company in India, you should look at the following services:

- Search Engine Optimization

- Social Media Marketing & Optimization

- Pay Per Click

- Logo Design

- Content Marketing & Strategy

- Email Marketing

- Online Reputation Management

- Website Development

- Copywriting

- Facebook & Instagram Ads

- Google Analytics & Ads Sense

- Quality Link Building

Furthermore, if you wish to expand or strengthen a certain area of your organization, you must determine whether the firm has competence in that field. If they have, everything is in order.

4. Can a digital marketing company help you select the best package?

Yes, they can assist you in choosing the most appropriate digital marketing package for your company. However, you must first make them understand your company's size, requirements, goal, and purpose in selecting a digital marketing service, as each company's product, needs, and requirements are unique, and based on your explanation, they can create a package based on the areas of improvement and add-ons to make.

5. Should you hire a digital marketing company? Is it expensive?

Yes, if you want to grow your business and earn more revenue, you need to engage a digital marketing company. There are numerous advantages to hiring a digital marketing company, including the ability to grow your business more quickly than traditional marketing techniques, a reduction in overall monthly expenses, the ability to reach a wider range of potential customers, the ability to stay relevant in your industry, the reduction in workload, and many others.

Furthermore, it is not at all costly. In reality, it will reduce your workload, and a professional digital marketing firm will be able to achieve your objectives better than you. Outsourcing labor to a digital marketing firm might result in a higher return on investment.

The Bottom Line

We've compiled a list of the top 10 digital marketing agencies in India, and now it's up to you to pick the finest one that meets your needs. These businesses are top-notch and consistently deliver excellent results to their customers. Finally, suppose you're a company owner looking to turn your traditional firm into a digital business. In that case, Growth Hackers Digital offers fully customized programs that will increase your productivity and provide you with a competitive advantage. We would be glad to read any questions, problems, or recommendations you may have and assist you in addressing them.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.